Where to watch ‘Sherlock,’ the Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman Sherlock Holmes series

It has been almost seven years, seven years since the London police’s exemplary “consulting” detective solved crimes with his magical skills of observation. And yet, we have no option but to re-binge the four seasons when we are struck with the desire to see the brains beneath our favorite deerstalker hat in action.

A number of reasons have been given to justify the steadily fading possibility of Sherlock season 5 — lack of plot, conflicting schedules of the cast, how the setting of the show won’t do well in today’s era, etc. For a while, there was even chatter about bringing back Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock and John Watson in a movie that would pick up their story post the season 4 finale.

But alas, those plans are as much in the air as the hopes for season 5 are. So, at this point, fans of the unconventional detective, his snarky sidekick, and his motley crew of frequent companions — who still remembers “The Woman?” (well, Sherlock definitely does) — have to track down the show’s presence on the plethora of streamers available whenever the whim to experience 14 amazing hours of top-notch sleuthing.

So, how and where can you stream Sherlock?

As is the fate of many shows, they are constantly shuffled from one streamer to another. Currently, all seasons of Sherlock reside on fuboTV. You can opt for the service via any of fuboTV’s four plans — Fubo Pro, Fubo Elite, Fubo Ultimate, and Fubo Latino. You will get the option of a seven-day free trial, post which you will have to keep shelling out $70 per month to $100 per month to continue watching your favorite detective.

Of course, you can also choose to instead stream the series by either renting or purchasing it in SD or HD version on Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, or IVA. For those who possess none of the options, because they reside in a country that doesn’t support fubuTV or fails to provide renting/purchasing options, you might want to check out those incessant advertisements of VPN and use it to circumvent the geo-blocking.