Ted Lasso quickly became a sleeper hit when it was first released in 2020. With the release of the second season and the announcement that the show has been renewed for a third season, more people than ever are keen to watch this popular comedy-drama.

So if you want to catch up with Ted and his sporting antics, here is where you can watch the first two seasons of this unique sports series.

What Is Ted Lasso About?

The Ted Lasso character was first seen in commercials promoting NBC sports coverage of British premier league football. Ted is a college-level American Football coach who, while he tries to understand premier league soccer, often fails spectacularly. This leads to hilarity as he tries to understand the game, the culture surrounding it, and Britain in general.

In the show, Ted gets recruited to coach AFC Richmond, a struggling premier league team, and moves to the UK to take on the new role, despite having no experience with soccer. However, his personality and unique training methods quickly endear him to the players and the club’s management, even if they’re unsure of him at first.

Where To Watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is exclusive to AppleTV+, Apple’s streaming platform. Because of this, it is unlikely we’ll see Ted Lasso on other platforms such as Netflix or Hulu for quite a while, if ever. This is because Apple is keen to build up a library of exclusives to draw people to the service and cement itself as a major player in the streaming world.

AppleTV+ is available on all Apple devices and many smart TVs and games consoles. It is also available on streaming devices like the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV.

If you want to watch Ted’s British exploits, then you’ll need to sign up for AppleTV+. The service currently offers a 7 day free trial for new subscribers, letting you dive right into Ted Lasso without having to pay.