Where to watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season 1: all streaming, broadcast, and cord-cutter options

A new Bachelor spin-off hits screens tonight – with a new twist on the format. The Golden Bachelor follows 71-year-old Gerry Turner, a widower and grandfather, looking to find his golden girl companion for his sunset years.

If you’re looking to catch up on the ever-expanding Bachelor and Bachelorette universe, or this new spin sounds like your type of thing, here’s where to watch the new series – both live and on streaming. Don’t worry if you’re a cord-cutter; we’ve got you covered, too.

Where to watch The Golden Bachelor

Photo via ABC

Broadcast

From Sept. 28th, 2023, The Golden Bachelor will air every Thursday, live on the ABC channel, between 8pm to 9pm ET and 7pm to 8pm CT. Those accessing ABC can watch the episodes live on the ABC website and the ABC app with a customer login.

While Bachelor episodes typically have a two-hour runtime, the new series is only an hour long each. The new episode will air right before fellow Bachelor spin-off Bachelor in Paradise.

Streaming

The ABC network is owned by the Walt Disney Company, meaning that, along with many other Bachelor universe shows, The Golden Bachelor will also be available for streaming on Hulu, a streaming service also owned by Disney.

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, some other options are available. Like its predecessor, The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor should be available for purchase or rental on streaming sites that allow in-app purchases, such as Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies.

If you have any other Disney-based subscriptions, such as Disney+ or ESPN+, you can sign up for the Disney Trio Bundle, allowing access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. It should be noted, however, that the Disney Bundle Trio Basic package includes a version of the streamers with ads, and removing ads is an additional cost.

The Golden Bachelor episodes are released on a next-day drop on Hulu. That means that new episodes will be available to watch on the streamer on Friday mornings after the Thursday night live airing.

Cord-cutter options

If you’re part of an ever-expanding group of TV watches who don’t have cable, known as a cord-cutter, then don’t worry – you can still watch the new series at no necessary additional cost.

If you have access to Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, these channels have access to ABC. Not only will this give you access to The Golden Bachelor, but you can watch it live as it airs on the ABC channel, so you won’t have to wait until the next day to watch.