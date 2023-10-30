Where was ‘The Gilded Age’ filmed?

The hit series was filmed in a number of stunning locations built in the real historical gilded age.

The Gilded Age has captured the hearts and minds of historical drama fans the world over, and one of the biggest reasons is the opulent locations where filming took place. Mark Twain called the era in which the show is set the Gilded Age for a reason, after all!

The majority of filming took place in Rhode Island and New York across a wide variety of buildings and places. Anyone curious to see a definitive list of locations from the HBO series can find them all here.

Rhode Island filming locations for The Gilded Age

The film crew and actors basically spent their entire time filming in Rhode Island hanging out in Newport with just a brief trip over to Warwick to film at the Clouds Hill Museum. Here are all the beautiful buildings from Rhode Island that appear:

Belcourt — Newport, Rhode Island

The Breakers’ Great Hall and Music Room — Newport, Rhode Island

Chateau-sur-Mer — Newport, Rhode Island

Clouds Hill Museum — Warwick, Rhode Island

The Colony House — Newport, Rhode Island

The Elms — Newport, Rhode Island

Hunter House — Newport, Rhode Island

Marble House — Newport, Rhode Island

Newport Art Museum — Newport, Rhode Island

Rosecliff — Newport, Rhode Island

New York filming locations for The Gilded Age

The crew had a bit more traveling to do in New York to find iconic locations suitable for The Gilded Age. Back in the 1860s, New York was home to the biggest financial superpowers in the United States, and these old gorgeous buildings built at the time show that wealth on display.

Bayard Cutting Arboretum — Great River, New York

The Belvedere Estate — Tarrytown, New York

The Castle — Troy, New York

Glenview Mansion: Yonkers, New York

Hart Cluett Museum — Troy, New York

Hempstead House — Sands Point, New York

Lyndhurst Mansion — Tarrytown, New York

Rock Hall Museum — Lawrence, New York

New episodes of The Gilded Age season 2 release every Sunday on HBO as well as Max.