Where was ‘The Gilded Age’ filmed?

The Gilded Age has captured the hearts and minds of historical drama fans the world over, and one of the biggest reasons is the opulent locations where filming took place. Mark Twain called the era in which the show is set the Gilded Age for a reason, after all!
The majority of filming took place in Rhode Island and New York across a wide variety of buildings and places. Anyone curious to see a definitive list of locations from the HBO series can find them all here.
Rhode Island filming locations for The Gilded Age
The film crew and actors basically spent their entire time filming in Rhode Island hanging out in Newport with just a brief trip over to Warwick to film at the Clouds Hill Museum. Here are all the beautiful buildings from Rhode Island that appear:
- Belcourt — Newport, Rhode Island
- The Breakers’ Great Hall and Music Room — Newport, Rhode Island
- Chateau-sur-Mer — Newport, Rhode Island
- Clouds Hill Museum — Warwick, Rhode Island
- The Colony House — Newport, Rhode Island
- The Elms — Newport, Rhode Island
- Hunter House — Newport, Rhode Island
- Marble House — Newport, Rhode Island
- Newport Art Museum — Newport, Rhode Island
- Rosecliff — Newport, Rhode Island
New York filming locations for The Gilded Age
The crew had a bit more traveling to do in New York to find iconic locations suitable for The Gilded Age. Back in the 1860s, New York was home to the biggest financial superpowers in the United States, and these old gorgeous buildings built at the time show that wealth on display.
- Bayard Cutting Arboretum — Great River, New York
- The Belvedere Estate — Tarrytown, New York
- The Castle — Troy, New York
- Glenview Mansion: Yonkers, New York
- Hart Cluett Museum — Troy, New York
- Hempstead House — Sands Point, New York
- Lyndhurst Mansion — Tarrytown, New York
- Rock Hall Museum — Lawrence, New York
New episodes of The Gilded Age season 2 release every Sunday on HBO as well as Max.