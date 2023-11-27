The 'Winter House' castmates have brought the heat in season three, no matter the frosty filming location.

It’s no secret that 2023 has been somewhat of a breakout year for Bravo. The network received seven Emmy nominations — due in part to the headline-grabbing affair of Vanderpump Rules’ most recent season — and a swathe of Bravolebrities even made their way onto Variety’s 2023 “Most Powerful Women on Reality TV” list.

While none of us had Real Housewives castmates rubbing shoulders with Amy Poehler on our 2023 bingo cards, the reality TV renaissance, especially amid the Hollywood strikes, is well-earned and hard-fought, but the Bravo machine shows no signs of slowing down. Perhaps the buzziest show at the moment is Winter House, which returned for its third season in October, 2023.

Season three of the winter getaway series — which brings together hot-headed stars from a variety of Bravo shows in an Avengers-style crossover — saw the return of familiar faces and new castmates, who unsurprisingly set out to argue, make out and backstab; all while living under the same roof.

Winter House’s third season took place in a new location, and we’ve got all the details around exactly where the titular house resides.

Where was Winter House season 3 filmed?

Filming for the third season of Winter House took place in March, 2023, with castmates of five different Bravo shows this time heading to a mansion in Colorado. Located in the renowned ski town of Steamboat Springs, the secluded palatial home is a stone’s throw away from popular ski slopes, and is said to include five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home was built in 1992, though we presume the Winter House cast isn’t much interested in real estate history as they are in joyfully petulant drama. If listed, it’s estimated that the Steamboat Springs home would fetch somewhere north of $5 million. The size of the house means that some season three castmates are forced to share rooms, which Bravo fans know is an ultimate storyline-starter.

Winter House’s 2023 cast includes Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera of Summer House; Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Malia White of Below Deck, and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules, among others. Winter House relocated its filming location for the third season, with the previous two instalments taking place in the town of Stowe, Vermont, in an equally luxurious, six-bedroom villa.

Given its vicinity to multiple working ranches, the season three Winter House location is said to be home to an array of “hot, outdoorsy men,” at least according to housemate and Below Deck Mediterranean castmate Malia White. For her part, Danielle Olivera said Colorado is one of her favorite holiday destinations, and described the regions as “vacation vibes.”

Given the sheer number of castmates and their well-documented knack for drama, we know that no matter the frosty climate, Winter House will continue to heat up. Winter House airs every Tuesday on Bravo.