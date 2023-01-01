Where you’ve seen the cast of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ before?

One of the most popular new shows on Disney Plus that is bringing back all sorts of memories for fans is National Treasure: Edge of History. The show continues the story that fans grew to love in the late 2000s with Nicolas Cage’s Ben taking us on adventures and solving mysteries to find long-lost treasures. The first season follows a group of younger treasure hunters in their search for ancient Aztec, Mayan, and Incan treasures. And while this new bunch of adventure seekers have not been part of the prior National Treasure films, many of their faces might feel familiar as the cast of the new hit show have been a part of other projects before joining the franchise.

So, as we start to know their new characters better, let’s dive into the parts of their brilliant resumes that precede their appearance in the world of National Treasure.

Lisette Olivera

Lisette Olivera stars as the show’s main character, Jess Valenzuela. Jess starts out as a hard-working girl making a living at a storage facility. Fate had it that the girl who had the gift of solving exceptionally difficult puzzles would be given the keys to one of the most ancient treasures out there, that even her family had ties to.

While Edge of History marks her first leading role, you might have seen her in a few other productions over the years. In 2021, she starred as Amy in the movie We Need to do Something and also played Belle for seven episodes of Total Eclipse.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

One of the most accomplished actresses in the cast is none other than Catherine Zeta-Jones. She currently plays Billie, a treasure-hungry person who will do whatever it takes to get what she is after. Throughout season one so far, she has proven to be so dedicated to the hunt that she was even willing to kill for it. However, this has not been her only big role in 2022.

She was also seen as the enigmatic and deliciously weird Morticia Addams in the Netflix hit show Wednesday. She is also known for her roles in movies such as Chicago, Traffic, The Mask of Zorro, and Entrapment. She has clearly accomplished much as an actress, and fans evidently love seeing her on screen.

Breeda Wool

Breeda Wool is seen playing the role of the mercenary Kacey in the new series. But this is not the only place that fans can find Breeda on screen. Earlier in 2022, Wool played Jane B in the movie The Seven Faces of Jane while other credits on her resume include UnREAL wherein she was seen as Faith from 2015 to 2018, and playing Lou Linklatter in Mr. Mercedes. She also made one appearance in the legendary horror series The Walking Dead.

Lyndon Smith

Lyndon Smith has the chance to continue the great legacy of fictional FBI agents in the National Treasure series as Agent Ross. However, this is not the only big show that she has been a part of. She has played significant roles in other shows like Natalie in Parenthood, Deidre in Public Morals, and Miss Shelly in I’m Sorry.

Zuri Reed

Zuri Reed stars in National Treasure: Edge of History as Tasha, one of Jess’s best friends. Zuri was also part of the show Flatbush Misdemeanors as Dami back in 2021. But one of the more iconic shows that Zuri has been a part of is Law & Order: SVU wherein she played Macy for an episode. She has also appeared on The Get Down and Applesauce as Zulu Girl Yvonne and Kimberly, respectively.

Jordan Rodrigues

Jordan Rodrigues plays Ethan, one of Jess’ oldest friends. This is not the first big show that he has been on, as he also had a major role in The Fosters as Mat Tran. He has been a part of television series as well, namely Dance Academy and Light as a Feather, and also starred in the movie Lady Bird as Miguel McPherson.

Jake Austin Walker

Jake Austin Walker is Liam Sadusky, the love interest of Jess and the grandson of Peter Sadusky, in the series. Primarily a television star, Jake was part of the DC show Stargirl where he played Henry King Jr. Some of his other television roles include shows such as Rectify, Fear the Walking Dead, and Lethal Weapon.

Antonio Cipriano

Cipriano plays Oren, Tasha’s on-and-off boyfriend in the Disney Plus series — his first major role. He has had a few roles in other shows, such as City on a Hill and God Friended Me, but he is finally making waves as one of the most lovable and fun characters in the National Treasure spin-off series.

National Treasure: Edge of History is currently streaming on Disney Plus.