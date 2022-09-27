Whether it’s live-action or animation, ‘Star Wars’ supporters seek closure on a fan favorite’s arc

Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are taking to the internet to throw their support behind somebody finishing the story of one of the series’ best characters, Asajj Ventress.

For those who have not watched or consumed any Star Wars besides the movies, Asajj Ventress debuted in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon by Genndy Tartakovsky. She has since appeared in comic books and novels, and she is one of the central antagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While she was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the original series and Nika Futterman in The Clone Wars, originally her character was supposed to be one of the main antagonists in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Despite her missing out on a live-action debut, the Sith assassin and one-time apprentice to Count Dooku is one of the more popular characters among fans of the series. However, her story, while intended to be finished in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was relegated to a novel in 2015, Star Wars: Dark Disciple by Christie Golden.

One Redditor has wished for this story not just to be stuck on the page, asking for a live-action or animated accounting of the end of Asajj Ventress. They wrote, “I love Assaj, she’s one of my fav Clone Wars characters, and it’s sad that I have to read a novel to learn what happened to her after watching her story through the seasons.”

Fans seem to be on their side, with one pointing out that a place for the story in Disney Plus’ lineup could already exist, with “We could get it in future seasons of Tales of the Jedi.”

The upcoming series of shorts contained in Tales of the Jedi tell two stories split between six episodes. The stories follow two characters throughout their lives, Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. It would make sense for a possible second season of the series to at least partially cover the story of Asajj Ventress.

Interestingly, these Star Wars fans might actually get what they want for a change. The Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi teased Quinlan Vos as someone who was helping people survive against the Empire. With Disney mining the Star Wars prequels dry for content with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming Ahsoka series, it would not be too outrageous to suggest that we could get a Quinlan Vos series. And seeing as Ventress dies protecting Vos, it would make sense for Disney to adapt the story if they do make a Quinlan Vos series.

But not every fan agrees with the original poster, with one fan putting their weight behind the source material, “Dark Disciple is probably the best book of the Disney canon. She doesn’t need a tv show. Read.” Sure, that might be a controversial take, but Dark Disciple is considered canon, and at least one person in the thread vouches for it.

Wherever you fall on her story being adapted, one thing is for sure, fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars want to make sure that we haven’t seen the last of Asajj Ventress.