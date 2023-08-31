Last night’s episode of Big Brother was jam-packed with secrets!

Jared Fields revealed to Blue Kim that his mother is in the Big Brother house and Cory Wurtenberger revealed to America Lopez that his brother was on Survivor (and was voted out first… awkward), but one houseguest shared a secret that nobody saw coming.

One Big Brother 25 contestant revealed to their closest ally that they have a degree from an Ivy League school: Brown University – how wild is that?

Keep scrolling to find out who the secret genius is in the Big Brother house. It is definitely not who you would expect…

Which Big Brother 25 houseguest revealed that they attended Brown University?

Photo via CBS

To the surprise of Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez graduated from the one and only Brown University, making her the perfect combination of brains, brawn, and beauty – how could he resist that?

If you remember her intro package from the premiere episode of Big Brother earlier this month, America revealed to Big Brother fans that she has a degree from an Ivy League school, but she wanted to hide that from her fellow houseguests:

“I want to go into this playing the game that I personally love to watch, so I’m going to be in here lying, backstabbing, and blindsiding whoever I can, whenever I get the chance. I plan to stay low at the beginning, just because that strategy has worked for past players, but I’m definitely just going to be the sweet, bubbly, charismatic person, and get to know everybody and be genuine with them (and then lie to whoever I need to… I don’t mind). I’m going to do whatever it takes to win the game. I have an Ivy League degree, so I’ll definitely be keeping that from my fellow houseguests. I just don’t want to come off as the smarty pants and be automatically targeted because of it, so I’m going to keep that a secret.”

It looks like love may have clouded her judgement!

Photo via Facebook/Brown University Cheerleading Team

With some extra internet sleuthing, we discovered that America was not only at Brown University as a student, but also as an athlete.

Based on the profile Brown University Cheerleading Team on Facebook, it looks like America was a member of the cheerleading team prior to graduating back in 2018 – is there anything that she can’t do?

Now that her secret is out to Cory (as well as Big Brother viewers across the country), one very popular fan theory is getting even more traction: America Lopez might not be who she says she is.

@jjruls on Reddit explained the theory best in a post last month:

“Hear me out, what spooks me about America Lopez is how she doesn’t have any social media. She’s a 27-year-old girl from Texas, how does she not have at least an old Facebook account or something? People have looked and have yet to find it. Knowing that, it got me thinking, maybe America Lopez is using a fake identity as part of the multiverse twist… I think part of that twist is that at some point in the season, America Lopez will revert to her true identity, which is the current universe. America Lopez was an alternate identity who worked a different job, lived in a different place, and had a different name, so the whole game America Lopez has been lying and now is starting the game as a brand new person. Will people not trust her since she’s been lying all summer? They could also have her just play out the game, and if she gets evicted then she can come back as her true identity, or if she goes all the way to the end it is revealed after the votes. I think the reveal could be an iconic moment.”

Given that she has been hiding her past with her fellow houseguests, what else could America be hiding during her time on Big Brother?

Is her name really America? Is she actually 27 years old? Is she even from Texas? We have so many questions…

Tune into CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT, as well as Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT to see if this theory comes to life – we are dying to know the truth!