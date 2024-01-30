Which ‘Big Brother’ players have appeared on ‘The Traitors US?’

This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Traitors US season 2, as well as its first season.

Peacock’s US version of The Traitors is in its second season, and five of the contestants who’ve appeared on the cutthroat competition show have also moved into the Big Brother house.

Four individuals entered Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands as revered former Big Brother contestants, while one had yet to play. So, who are they?

The Traitors season 1, which aired in January 2023, brought us two Big Brother champions — Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly. Like Rachel, Cody has shown up on two separate seasons, Big Brother 16 and 22, and he stands as one of only three two-time players to never be evicted from the game. He came in second place during season 1 and won CBS’s second rendition of All-Stars.

Cody was a Traitor, and although he had a strong start, he was the first cloaked figure banished from the castle.

Rachel joined the Big Brother community as a cast member on Big Brother 12 when she was the first person sent to the Jury house. She came back with a vengeance, however. Rachel played in season 13 and won the whole thing. Rachel was a Faithful during her Traitors run and was banished in episode 8.

Then, there’s Cirie Fields, the Traitor who won season 1. She played Peacock’s game as a four-time Survivor icon. And around six months after the finale aired, Cirie signed on for Big Brother 25 and lasted 93 days before her fifth-place eviction.

The Traitors second US season, which is currently airing on the streaming platform, featured two more legendary faces from the Big Brother franchise — Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling. Janelle’s the longest-serving Big Brother alum that’s played The Traitors. She’s been a fan-favorite player since coming in third on Big Brother 6 in 2005. She’s played three times since then and even though she’s never snagged the trophy, Janelle’s always been a force.

She came in third in Big Brother 7 before suffering early exits in Big Brother 14 and 22.

Janelle then followed the same theme in The Traitors as she was the fourth contestant banished at the round table, and that was in large part due to her targeting Dan.

Dan is regarded by many in the Big Brother bubble as the greatest player of all time. He’s played the game twice, and like Cody, has never been voted out. He first graced our television screens during Big Brother 10 in 2008, the season he won. He then joined Janelle four years later for season 14. And after voting out Janelle, Dan worked his way to another finale night. He came in second behind Ian Terry.

At the time of this writing, only five episodes of The Traitors season 2 have dropped on Peacock. Dan is a Traitor, but it seems like he’s on borrowed time and may finally taste elimination for the first time.