Which comic book did Bruce Banner quote in episode one of ‘She-Hulk?’

Episode one of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has just been released and fans were loving it. From the back and forth banter between Jennifer and her cousin, Bruce, to the fighting between the two and the obvious deep admiration and respect they both have for each other, it is clear that Bruce trusted Jennifer to curb her Hulk rage and hone her skills.

Throughout the episode, Bruce attempts to train his cousin to control her powers and better dictate when they appear, an ability which Jennifer naturally possessed but perfected. Although Jennifer comes to terms with her new powers by the end of the episode, she’s initially reluctant to have them and incredibly annoyed.

Bruce says, “Listen, I know you didn’t ask for this, but whether you like it or not, you’re now a superhero. And who’s gonna protect the world if it isn’t people like us?” To which Jennifer Walters says, “Are you quoting a comic book right now?” Bruce basically says, “Yeah.” Fans of the MCU are wanting to know which comic book Bruce pulls this legendary quote from.

Image via Marvel Studios

After researching different comics, it does not appear that this is a direct quote from any specific comic book, even though Bruce claims it to be. Regardless, this still made viewers think of Ben Parker’s famous quote, “With great power comes great responsibility,” as Peter Parker was having trouble coming to terms with his new powers, even though his uncle was not aware of them. Hearing this helped mold and shape Peter into the hero that MCU fans have all come to know and love.

Jennifer is also having issues with accepting her new fate as She-Hulk when her cousin tells her this, and it is in that time that Jennifer appears to accept her role and come to terms with the heroine that was thrust upon her. She works long and hard to train herself and her powers in the first episode, and even though she and Bruce have their disagreements, Jennifer proves to Bruce that she appreciates the wisdom that he shares with her. MCU fans can stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now on Disney Plus.