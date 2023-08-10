Which ‘HSMTMTS’ star should go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this fall?

While we would love to see all of the 'HSMTMTS' stars take on the ballroom, here is who we think has the best shot at winning.

With Dancing with the Stars now streaming on ABC and Disney Plus, it’s more probable than ever that our favorite Disney stars will be cast on the show, and we seriously can’t contain our excitement.

With numerous Disney stars competing on the beloved series in the past (Zendaya, Corbin Bleu, Milo Manheim… the list goes on), who do we think will be taking on the ballroom this fall, and who do we think has the best shot at taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy?

One of Disney Plus’ biggest shows right now is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring insanely talented actors and actresses — like Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and more — who consistently show off their singing and dancing abilities within the series. With its fourth and final season finally available to stream on Disney Plus, it seems that these individuals will have quite a bit of extra time on their hands now that the show has wrapped…

Because of this, we reflected on all of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ mega-talented stars and pinpointed who we think should go on Dancing with the Stars this fall, taking popularity, dance experience, willingness to participate, and more into account.

Why Sofia Wylie should go on Dancing with the Stars this fall

Photo by Fred Hayes/Disney

With dance in her blood, Sofia Wylie (better known as Gina Porter on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) was born to be on Dancing with the Stars. In an exclusive interview with Sweety High back in 2019, Sofia dished about her love of the art form:

“I started dance when I was about eight years old. It was the first time I really felt like I found my thing. I truly think dance allowed me to grow so much as a person… Dance really allows me to express everything I’m feeling at once. Sometimes there isn’t even anything that I need to express, and dance simply just feels beautiful.”

This love for dance would likely increase Sofia Wylie’s willingness to compete on Dancing with the Stars, however, this is not the only reason why we think she would be a good candidate for season 32 – she is pretty darn good at it too!

Her dance experience goes all the way back to when she was five years old, appearing multiple times on competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent, and more. She was even selected as one of Justin Bieber‘s backup dancers in the past – and we can’t imagine how much she was fangirling.

In an exclusive interview with Dance Spirit, Sofia dished about how her dance experience has intertwined with her acting, reinforcing why she would have the best shot out of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast to take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

“Dancing and acting are very similar. You can learn the choreography or you learn your lines, but the performance doesn’t come alive until you truly live it! In both acting and dancing, my goal is to become part of the scene or the movement. Sometimes I forget I’m Sofia, because I get lost in my emotions.” “My acting training allows me to perform more than just the choreography. It’s taught me how to bring a character to life in dance. My goal is to tell a story in my movement. I recently started teaching a class on how to use basic acting skills, like facial changes and connecting with a camera, while dancing.”

Due to Charli D’Amelio‘s strong dance background, she took home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Mark Ballas last season. Could Sofia Wylie have a similar journey to that of the TikTok superstar? We will just have to wait and see…

Photo by Eric McCandless/ABC

The full cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32 will be announced live on Good Morning America on September 13th, despite Ariana Madix being the first contestant announced, and we will be crossing our fingers that Sofia Wylie is on the list.

After that, the show will air every Monday night from 8pm to 10pm ET on ABC and Disney Plus, and we seriously can’t wait to see what this season has in store.