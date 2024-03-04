Which of Kate Middleton’s relatives will be entering the ‘Big Brother’ house?

After a six-year hiatus, Celebrity Big Brother is back and better than ever, bringing together “a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.”

Recommended Videos

As for who this cast consists of, stars like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island, Louis Walsh from X Factor, Colson Smith from Coronation Street, and more are rumored to enter the Big Brother house this evening, however, one individual is sparking quite a bit of controversy.

Who is this Celebrity Big Brother contestant exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Spotted at the hotel where the celebrities who are competing on Celebrity Big Brother are currently staying — as well as spotted arriving at ITV studios in London — it is assumed that Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, will be a part of season 23 of Celebrity Big Brother.

The 58-year-old is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, and his appearance on the beloved competition series is said to have “infuriated” the Princess of Wales’ parents, with a source telling The Independent that “Kate doesn’t need this stress” right now.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

His stint on Celebrity Big Brother arrives as Kate has been all over the media as of late, causing a great deal of speculation after a mysterious abdominal surgery last month. With this procedure resulting in dozens and dozens of conspiracy theories, it is interesting, to say the least, that Goldsmith would make his reality television debut during such trying times.

Nonetheless, to see Goldsmith and even more of the most popular celebrities in the UK try their luck on Celebrity Big Brother, tune into ITV1 and ITVX tonight (March 4) at 9pm. It is sure to be a season to remember, for better or for worse…