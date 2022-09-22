Which reality did each of the Smith family members come from in ‘Rick and Morty’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season six of Rick and Morty

Season six of Rick and Morty reminded viewers that the characters from this show have belonged to different realities. And by this point, it may be confusing to figure out where each of them came from, especially if they all look and act the same as before. Not to mention, all of them had to jump realities once more after Earth was transformed into Mr. Frundles.

While the show likes to express that there are different realities and each Rick can visit another as they please, season five destroyed the portal guns. This made reality jumping much more difficult as the Smith family had to flee their reality once more. But due to this, now is the perfect time to explain which each reality each member of the Smith family originated.

Which universes did each of the Smith family members come from in ‘Rick and Morty’

Rick Sanchez

Image via Adult Swim

The Rick Sanchez we see in the show comes from Dimension C-137. In this universe, Rick’s wife, Diane, and daughter, Beth, were killed by Rick Prime. Before he settled with Morty in the Prime universe, it was his mission to avenge his family by killing Rick Prime. Unfortunately, he failed and he decided to find a Smith family that abandoned them, the family that belonged to Prime Rick.

He and Morty fled the Prime Dimension after the people of Earth mutated into Cronenbergs. The two later fled again, this time with the Smith family, to a similar universe, except they all pronounced “parmesan” differently.

Morty Smith

Image via Adult Swim

Morty came from the Prime Dimension and was the grandson of Prime Rick before he was abandoned. Now, he’s C-137’s Rick’s grandson as they travel across the universes together. Morty was somewhat the cause of the Cronenberg mutation, which led to him and Rick fleeing that universe and moving into another where the mutation was cured. Except Rick and Morty died, and the two took their place.

It was later revealed that he and Rick went reality hopping before settling down before the entire Smith family flees once more to a new one.

Jerry Smith

Image via Netflix

The original Jerry was left behind in the Cronenberg reality and was replaced by another version of him. Unfortunately, Jerry Smith was accidentally swapped in season two when another pair of Rick and Morty tried to pick up their Jerry in the Jerryboree. The Jerry we see throughout seasons two and onward is the swapped version who lived in a reality where he and Beth were never divorced. When Jerry briefly returned to his original reality in season six, his family still hated each other as they haven’t resolved their issues.

He and his family sadly had to go to another reality after Jerry released a parasite called, Mr. Frundles. This caused the Earth to turn into Mr. Frundles.

Beth Smith, Space Beth, and Summer Smith

Image via Netflix

Luckily for Beth (including Space Beth) and Summer Smith, those two belonged in Dimension C-131, which is, unfortunately, now known as the Frundled Dimension. However, they were the replacements of Beth and Summer after Rick and Morty abandoned the Prime Beth and Summer in the Prime reality.

But unlike Jerry who was accidentally swapped, Beth and Summer are still the same characters, except for the introduction of Space Beth — who may or not be a clone of Beth. Until season six, Summer was the only one that knew the truth about what happened to their original Rick and Morty, who are dead and buried in the backyard.

Summer and Beth joined the rest of the Smith family as they escape to a new reality after their old one was turned into a giant Mr. Frundles.

The Smith family may have come from different dimensions but they’re still a family regardless. And now, all of them fled to a new reality where things are similar except for one thing. But that’s alright as regardless of where they are, they’re still close and can still resolve their issues.