Fans can witness the glory of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power several days ahead of the show’s official debut.

The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series are set to officially premier on Friday, Sept. 2, but fans with access to the right theater can enjoy the start of a new saga early. Prime Video is giving viewers in select areas the chance to watch the episodes on the big screen ahead of their streaming launch. Details around the limited run are still scarce, but we’ve got particulars about how you can get in on the special fan screening for yourself.

How to watch Rings of Power early

Rings of Power maintains as one of the most closely followed shows of 2022. News of the upcoming series is picked apart on a daily basis by a cabal of die-hard Tolkien fans, all of whom are split between fierce loyalty to the source material and desperate hope for another worthy adaptation. News that some fans will have the opportunity to judge Amazon Prime’s spin-off series early is already rippling through the fandom, and sparking widespread searches for participating theaters.

The limited fan screenings will begin on Wednesday Aug. 31, a full two days before the show officially drops on Prime. All of the screenings for this limited event will take place at participating Cinemark theaters, with tickets coming available starting on Monday Aug. 22. Tickets, particularly in densely populated areas, are expected to go fast, so interested fans should prioritize picking them up soon.

Fans can search for participating Cinemark theaters near them via the official page for the screenings, but there’s a catch. Only those with a membership to Cinemark Movie Rewards can secure a ticket. Securing a membership isn’t overly difficult, thankfully, and there are even free tier options, leaving interested viewers without a major price tag attached to the deal. Tickets for the early screenings also come with a $10 snack voucher, which definitely sweetens the deal.

The first two episodes of Rings of Power are headed to 200 theaters around the globe, according to TheOneRing.net, with locations in the US, Canada, Colombia, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Argentina, and New Zealand all taking part. In order to find the closest one to you, head over to the event’s dedicated website and search your city. It should provide a list of all the nearly locations that are participating, and provide a glimpse of how far away each location is.

And, for those fans who don’t manage to secure a ticket, all hope is not lost. While they will have a slightly longer wait than the lucky few who see the premiere in theaters, they only have a short wait before the show officially arrives on Amazon Prime.