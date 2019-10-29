White Vision Rumored To Finally Appear In WandaVision

As the title makes clear, WandaVision will see Paul Bettany’s android revived following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Exactly how this happens we don’t know, though it looks like Scarlet Witch’s reality-warping powers may provide the answer, as concept art for the Disney Plus series (see below) reveals that the couple will be living in some kind of 1950s sitcom world. Vision appears to be in human form for much of the show, then, but he may get a redesign when he returns to his natural state.

MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad is reporting that he’s heard of a rumor claiming Vision will appear in his alternate white form in the show. Comic readers will know that Vision had a white costume with gold detailing throughout much of the 80s, when he was on the roster of the West Coast Avengers. It’s possible this look will be brought to the screen in WandaVision, though exactly how it’ll feature is unknown at this point. Conrad suggests that it could either be part of Wanda’s fake reality or Vision’s new look in the real world.

Back when Vision was introduced into the MCU in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, an all-white look was considered, as made clear by some concept art that later emerged. The design was also referenced when Vision is murdered by Thanos in IW and the color was drained from his body. This seems to feed the theory that Vis will be reborn in his white form if a proper resurrection is on the cards for him in WV.

As we all know by now, WandaVision, which will lead in directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will also star familiar faces Kat Dennings and Randall Park alongside MCU newcomers Teyonah Parris – as a grown-up Monica Rambeau – and Katherine Hahn. It’s due to arrive on D+ in spring 2021 and as soon as we hear more on this White Vision news, we’ll be sure to let you know.