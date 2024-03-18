Reality TV lovers, buckle your seatbelts, because discovering the identities of The Beets on The Masked Singer season 11 is about to take you on a wild trip down memory lane…

“The Beets are two red beetroots for the price of one, as both have green eyes, with bottom eyelashes and a wide cheeky smile on their faces. They also have leaves growing out on the bottom of their body, and muddy rainboots,” and the pair sure closed out the show on The Wizard of Oz night with a bang. Singing “Home” from The Wiz, famously also covered by Michael Bublé, in what might have been the best performance of the season thus far, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora — as well as viewers at home — were absolutely blown away by The Beets and their stellar singing skills.

With the panelists guessing that famous duos like Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and K-Ci and JoJo could be hiding behind The Beets costume, TikToker and expert Masked Singer sleuther @carpoolkyleoke took a slightly different approach, and it is safe to say that he hit the nail on the head.

Who are The Beets on The Masked Singer season 11? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

American Idol fans are in for a treat, as The Beets are likely Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, competitors turned best friends from season 2 of the beloved competition series.

@carpoolkyleoke broke down some of the clues that caused him to land on this conclusion in a TikTok video shared with his almost 17k followers:

“First, we saw this radio, and these two singers have definitely topped some radio charts in their time. One of The Beets gifted this book, Beeting the Odds, to the other Beet, and one of these singers is an author, who’s written a book called Learning to Sing. The two mentioned that the world tried to pit them against each other, but they just ended up being besties, and that is definitely the case with these two, because they competed against each other about 20 years ago.”

He continued:

“Now The Beets mentioned having about 40 million eyes on them at one point, and the season finale of the show that they were on attracted 38.1 million viewers. One of The Beets said the other had an unbeatable heart, and we saw this number two here, which makes sense because these competitors finished first and second on the singing competition show.”

Complete with red apples to reference Aiken’s former job as a teacher, all of these clues pointed to Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, and reality TV lovers seemed to be in agreement in the comment section of the video:

“Clay and Ruben, no doubt!” “As soon as the second beet started to sing, I said ‘That’s Clay Aiken, the other has to be Ruben'” “I’ve never been so sure of any contestants, as I am of them. The MOMENT Clay opened his mouth, I screamed haha! Love to all my fellow Claymates from 20 yrs ago!”

While it is safe to say that The Beets are Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, the only way to know for sure is to catch brand new episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/PT on FOX. With an unmasking each and every week, we cannot wait to see which duo is behind The Beets costume once and for all…