Who are the celebrity crushes of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ girl gang April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy?

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), trying to find love on The Golden Bachelor was a rather unconventional process, leaving dozens of women like Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, and more heartbroken and humiliated after getting dumped on national television.

Some of the most notable individuals who failed to find love with the lead of The Golden Bachelor, 72-year-old Gerry Turner, were 65-year-old April Kirkwood, 66-year-old Susan Noles, 70-year-old Kathy Swarts, and 60-year-old Nancy Hulkower, however, they found something soooo much more valuable — a girl gang for life!

Calling themselves the ASKN girls, an acronym that stems from the first initials of the four women, just because they are attached at the hip does not mean they have fallen off the dating scene altogether…

In fact, in respective interviews with Bachelor Nation, Kirkwood, Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower dished about which celebrities stole their heart long before their journeys on The Golden Bachelor — keep scrolling to find out who these mystery men are for yourself!

Screengrab via Instagram/@thesusannoles

The chances of the ASKN girls dating the same man again are slim to none — after finding out their celebrity crushes, it looks like they all have different types!

As for Kathy, she did not answer this question in her individual interview with Bachelor Nation, so that will just have to remain a mystery until further notice…

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower’s respective journeys on the beloved competition series from start to finish by streaming the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor via Hulu ASAP.