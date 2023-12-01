Who did Bruce Perreault have an unexpected relationship with on ‘Survivor 45?’

These two connected way more than we saw on TV...

And another original Belo member bites the dust…

Following shortly behind Kellie Nalbandian and Kendra McQuarrie, Bruce Perreault got his torch snuffed by longtime host Jeff Probst during the November 19 episode of Survivor 45 (with a Hidden Immunity Idol in his pocket) after losing his first Individual Immunity Challenge of the season.

After winning back-to-back Individual Immunity Challenges post-merge, Austin Li Coon beat the Rhode Island native in the most recent episode of the beloved competition series. With no strong allies in the game (burning bridges with the only two members left from his original tribe, Katurah Topps and Jake O’Kane), Bruce couldn’t gather the numbers needed to stay in the competition.

Given that Bruce was an original Belo member, he was definitely on the outs when it came to the alliance of original Reba members, consisting of Julie Alley, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, and Austin Li Coon. To the surprise of Survivor superfans, the 47-year-old had an unexpected relationship with one of them that was not shown on our television screens as much as he had hoped — keep scrolling to find out who…

Photos via CBS

According to Perreault himself (which he shared in an interview with Parade), he and Julie Alley truly connected while filming Survivor 45, despite not working with one another much during the game.

Given that Bruce and Julie were not on the same tribe before the merge (even after the tribe swap), the ousted castaway revealed that their relationship started as soon as the merge happened, detailing how it all went down in the interview.

“Julie and I got together. I saw her, she saw me, big hug… It was right before I had said, ‘We gotta get the shelter put together.’ Julie and I were talking and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, are you having the same problem I’m having?’ and I’m like, ‘What’s that, Julie?’ She’s like, ‘They don’t want to do anything!’ I’m like, ‘I want shelter. I want to be comfortable. I want this fire to keep going.’ She’s like, ‘It’s so hard to get them to do stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. I’m not the only one going through this.'”

Connecting due to their old-school approach to life, given that Bruce is 47 years old and Julie is 49 years old, the two had a special bond that nobody saw coming throughout Survivor 45, and needless to say, viewers are devastated that they were not able to see more of this pair…

Nonetheless, while the antics of Bruce Perreault are already greatly missed on our television screens, to see how the rest of Survivor 45 unfolds, catch 90-minute episodes of the beloved competition series every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.