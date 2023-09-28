Warning: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 3 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the latest addition to the Bridgerton franchise to hit Netflix, and it quickly grew to be a success. Serving as a prequel to the main story born out of Julia Quinn’s book series, this spin-off dives into the lives of several side characters the audience was introduced to in Bridgerton, particularly Queen Charlotte (played by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel). Accompanying her on this journey are her trusty footman, Brimsley, Lady Agatha Danbury, Lady Violet Bridgerton, and of course, King George III.

Across the six episodes of season 1, viewers are treated to the dramatic ups and downs of aristocratic life, in which customs (and sometimes their defiance) play a key role. Fortunately for our beloved characters, the Bridgerton franchise isn’t too heavy on death, however, this is an inescapable part of life that affects every single human, no matter how upper-crust they may be.

In the first (and likely only) season of Queen Charlotte, only two characters lost their lives, and despite what some feared, King George is not one of them, even with his worsening mental health condition.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Screengrab via Netflix

Right in episode 1, “Queen to Be,” an older version of Queen Charlotte is faced with the news that one of her family members has died. While she automatically assumes it’s her husband who passed away, we later learn it was actually her 21-year-old granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Unfortunately, not much information is given about the character. However, it’s a well-known fact that she was the only daughter of the Queen’s firstborn, George IV, and also the only legitimate heir to the throne among her grandchildren. Charlotte’s death during childbirth sparked a succession crisis, something viewers see the Queen struggle with during the season in Bridgerton‘s main timeline.

Lord Herman Danbury

Photo by Nick Wall/Netflix

In episode 3, “Even Days,” young Lady Danbury’s biggest dream becomes reality, as her husband, Lord Herman Danbury, passes away. Considering the man was much older than his wife, it’s unsurprising that he died before her, but for Agatha, it was a long wait.

Lord Danbury wasn’t particularly well-liked by his wife, especially due to the fact that she was forced to marry him. The treatment he received from other characters in the show earned him Lady Danbury’s pity, sure, but there were no positive feelings involved in their relationship. Thus, when her husband dies while having sex with her, Lady Danbury is quick to celebrate the incident with her trusted maid, finally free of the shackles that held her back.

It’s unclear what the cause of death was, but given the situation, a heart attack seems like the most probable explanation. Then again, there is also the theory that Lady Danbury herself was responsible for the death, which puts the whole thing in a new light.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available for streaming on Netflix.