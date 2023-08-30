English model Cara Delevingne is the latest in a long line of supermodels who crossed over from the fashion industry to film and television acting.

Delevingne made her acting debut as Princess Sorokina in the 2014 adaptation of Anna Karenina. The following year, she was cast as female lead Margo Roth Spiegelman in the film adaptation of the popular John Green novel Paper Towns. In 2016, she was cast as the main villain in DC comic book blockbuster Suicide Squad.

In 2017, Delevigne was cast in a lead role in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and later as a series regular in the Hulu murder mystery series Only Murders in The Building. Later this year, the model-actress will appear on the new series of horror anthology American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Delicate.

Among her extensive list of acting credits, Delevingne also has a role in the everlastingly popular Matt Groening cartoon, Futurama. But who is she bringing life to?

Who does Cara Delevingne voice in Futurama?

Image via 20th Century Television

In her first voice role, Cara Delevingne appeared in the first episode of season 11 of Futurama, which is also the first episode of the revival series on Hulu and Disney Plus. In the episode, titled “The Impossible Stream”, Cara voices “Makeup Robot”, a robot that applies makeup to other robots on the set of the soap opera “All My Circuits.”

In the episode, Fry attempts to binge-watch every TV show ever created, and risks dying when he re-emerges into real life from his streaming session. In order to save his life, Bender and Leela are tasked with producing enough episodes of All My Circuits to slowly wean him off TV and bring him back to his usual self.