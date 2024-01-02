Does anyone else love a storyline where two brothers are fighting for the same girl? Fans of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty or Netflix’s The Kissing Booth have probably already checked out Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys, which follows an extremely similar storyline.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Ali Novak (which was originally published to Wattpad), My Life with the Walter Boys follows the life of Jackie Howard, a teenager from New York who is forced to move to Colorado to live with her godmother and her 10 kids (also known as the Walter family) when her family tragically passes away in a car accident while she is working at a fundraiser. Naturally, living with 10 other children is quite the adjustment for Jackie, ultimately leading to some trouble in paradise while settling into her new life in Silver Falls…

As Jackie begins to befriend her new roommates, two of the Walter boys in particular tickle her fancy: Cole and Alex.

Cole is a troubled teenager who used to be a football star at Silver Falls High School, before an injury ended his career once and for all. Known for sweeping women off of their feet, all while letting his academics take the back burner, Cole is the perfect example of the modern day “bad boy” persona (although we would prefer to say that he is simply “misunderstood” throughout season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys).

On the contrary, Alex prefers reading books, playing video games, and riding his horse instead of the things that Cole tends to enjoy, befriending Jackie on her first day of school and instantaneously bonding over their shared quirks and nerdy qualities. In addition to this, Alex is seriously a hopeless romantic, determined to treat Jackie the way that she deserves, which is much different than the way that Cole tends to treat women.

While Cole and Alex are polar opposites from one another, Jackie finds herself attracted to both brothers, pursuing a relationship with Alex, but always having Cole linger in the back of her brain. As we see Jackie go back and forth between both Cole and Alex, viewers find themselves asking the same question over and over again: Who does Jackie really end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

So which Walter brother does Jackie choose?

Screengrab via Netflix

As one can assume, the remainder of this article contains major spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 — scroll at your own risk…

Heading into the final episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 1, Jackie is in a relationship with Alex — however, after having quite a few conversations with Cole that went deeper than the duo had anticipated, her head began to turn.

When Alex proceeds to profess his love to Jackie during the final episode of the series, the fifteen-year-old goes silent, leading the viewer to assume that her feelings for Cole might be holding her back. This theory is confirmed as soon as Jackie stumbles across her sister’s teapot that Cole had fixed for her with a note that reads, “Nothing is so broken that it can’t be fixed” (something in which Jackie’s mother would recite to her) shortly after the incident with Alex. Jackie then finds Cole in the barn, confronts him, and kisses him, but the story did not end there…

In the final scene of the show, we see Jackie with her Uncle Richard on a flight back to New York, leading the viewer to assume that she is moving back to Manhattan once and for all (especially due to the fact that this was a decision she was struggling to make all season long).

While this is how the season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys finished, the book had a much different ending. In the 2014 novel of the same name by Ali Novak, Jackie tells Cole about her feelings, and Alex overhears their conversation. Because of this, Alex and Jackie determine that they would be better off as friends, amicably parting ways with one another, ultimately leaving the door open for a romantic relationship to ensue between Jackie and Cole in the future.

Nonetheless, it is clear that Jackie extremely strong feelings for Cole at the end of My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 (despite still being in a relationship with Alex), but by making the decision to return to New York, it is safe to say that she choose neither brother. I guess we will just need to wait and see what season 2 has in store…

To see the good, the bad, and the ugly of Jackie, Cole, Alex and the rest of the Walter boys, you can stream season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix now. Currently at the top of the leaderboard on Netflix’s Global Top 10 (and being renewed for a second season just 10 days after its release), it is seriously nothing short of spectacular!