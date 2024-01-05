Who has received the most eviction votes in ‘Big Brother US’ history?

For every positive record, there’s a negative. And that’s no different with the American version of Big Brother.

When someone is crowned the winner of a season, there is another houseguest who lives with the unfortunate tale of a first boot. And when an iteration wraps and a contestant boasts the record for the least number of eviction votes, there’s another who was hit with the most.

So, who has received the most eviction votes in a season? And who has received the most in their Big Brother career? Unfortunately for him, it’s the same person.

The status of a Big Brother legend is typically reserved for winners or fan favorites who make it deep into the game while staving off evictions and taking out their rivals. However, the reality competition show’s community also views Kaysar Ridha as Big Brother royalty — even though he’s never made the Jury through three seasons.

Kaysar first hit our television screens in 2005 as part of Big Brother 6’s crop of hopefuls. He assembled the revered “Sovereign Six” alliance in the season’s early days, which included three other beloved players: Janelle Pierzina, Howie Gordon, and James Rhine.

But, unlike his allies, Kaysar was evicted before the Jury. In fact, Kaysar had been voted out twice by day 47. Because of the number of players voting and his untimely demise, Kaysar holds the record for most eviction votes in a single season of Big Brother US.

He was trounced with seven votes in his first elimination, and then seven again after he was awarded a ticket back into the house by a fan vote. Kaysar also faced Julie Chen as a nominee during the first round of play when he caught two votes. All in all, Kaysar had his name said 16 times during season 6, which is more than Big Brother 19’s Cody Nickson and Big Brother 25’s Cameron Hardin, who both received 14 votes during their respective runs.

Kaysar has returned to the franchise twice since season 6. But, he met a similar fate both times. He joined the cast of season 7’s All-Star meeting and was taken out with five votes during week 5. Fast forward 14 years and Kaysar made his grand return for season 22’s All-Star clash. But, his comeback was short-lived as he was sent packing in week 4. His two nominations cost him another 12 votes, bringing his total to 33 through three Big Brother stints.

Although it isn’t a glamorous stat, Kaysar has been a celebrated houseguest for nearly two decades. And if the stars align, we may one day see Kaysar make a run that doesn’t abruptly end ahead of the Jury.