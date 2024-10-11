‘A beloved and equally frustrating character’: Who is Benny in ‘Chicago Fire’?

Chicago Fire proves that you can rescue people from fire, but putting out the flames of your personal life can be impossible. …Okay, that might not be the official plot of the NBC procedural, but it sounds right, doesn’t it? With season 12 currently on the air, the Firehouse 51 crew is still dealing with fiery friendships, burning love, and scorching problems. But, no shade to the current excellent cast, fans are still thinking about one notable character.

As more chaos ignites and more lives are saved in every Chicago Fire episode, Benny Severide remains unforgettable. It’s not easy to leave your mark when you’re on a show with so many clever and engrossing characters, but he manages to do so. Let’s learn more about who he is.

Who is Chicago Fire character Benny Severide?

Benny Severide (Treat Williams) is Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) dad. In some ways, he’s like a lot of other Chicago Fire characters: an ambitious firefighter who is an expert at work but whose personal life needs fixing. His scenes with Kelly are special, though. The two share a conviction for putting out blazes and prove that even if you don’t get along with a parent or relative when you’re young, you can start seeing eye to eye as you get older and learn more about life.

The late Williams was a handsome charmer and, although Benny messes up left and right, he’s got a sweet, sensitive soul. And sometimes, although Chicago Fire is full of heroes, you can count Benny among that group, too. In one memorable plotline, he convinces Commissioner Carl Grissolm (Gary Cole) to start trusting the expertise of Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) expertise. Since Boden and Benny worked together, this is meaningful.

It’s impossible to talk about Benny on Chicago Fire without sobbing over the tragedy that befalls him. In an interview with One Chicago Center, Olivia Newman, the director of the episode when fans find out he has died, said, “I was really excited, because I knew Treat’s character was a beloved and equally frustrating character on the show.” Newman also called it “a big, emotional episode.”

Yes, unfortunately, this character burned bright but his flame went out in Chicago Fire season 7, episode 6, “All the Proof.” Kelly only learns Benny assisted him when his dad has died, and if you can get through this storyline without bawling, that’s some serious self-control.

There are a lot of similarities between Benny and Dr. Andrew Brown, Williams’s character on one of my personal fave (and most underrated) teen dramas, Everwood. Both make mistakes with their kids but try their best to be there for them. Benny knows he should have been more present during Kelly’s childhood and that he was wrong to care more about dating than parenting. As Kelly spends more time with his dad as an adult, he discovers his half-sister Katie Nolan (Brittany Curran). And, more recently, he met Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), his half-brother. Kelly handles this shocking news as best as anyone can. Hey, it’s hard to hold a grudge when you’re busy saving people from burning buildings!

Williams reflected on Benny’s relationship with his son in an interview with TV Insider and said Benny would “be proud of whatever he wanted to do.” The actor added, “He loved his kid. He just didn’t know how to show it very well.” Spoken like a real, fantastic dad! (He has two kids so he knew what he was talking about.)

Benny left Chicago Fire a few years before Williams’s unexpected death in June 2023. Kinney called him “a father figure to everyone on set” and Williams’s co-stars said he was lovely to work with. Benny might not be able to return to Chicago Fire, but his undeniable charm and handsome face live on with his son.

