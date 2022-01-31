Who is Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s Latest Baby Mama?

Last year was an eventful one for Nick Cannon, who welcomed a full four of his seven children into the world between December 2020 and July 2021.

Yet another child is apparently set to join the crowded Cannon clan, according to reports that the Masked Singer host is expecting his eighth child with model Breana Tiesi.

Cannon’s rapidly growing family spurred the former America’s Got Talent host to attempt a stint of celibacy near the end of 2021, according to The Sun, but these efforts clearly didn’t last long. As numerous fans can’t help but point out online, Cannon is now expecting his “eighth child with his fifth baby mama.” When his latest child is born, it will be Cannon’s fifth in the last two years, a fact that many people just can’t seem to get past.

While some people took to social media to crack jokes and create memes, however, others simply found themselves stumped. They ended up more curious than anything and quickly sought out information about Cannon’s latest baby mama.

Who is Bre Tiesi?

Tiesi, an entrepreneur and model, has explored several career options over the years. At only 30 years old, according to Famous Birthdays, Tiesi has already worked as a real estate agent and podcast host alongside her work as a model. She is currently running a fitness app called Body by Bre, which promises a full “body transformation” via a 12-week workout guide.

Cannon and Tiesi met several years ago, during Tiesi’s stint on Cannon’s Wild N’ Out. She made numerous appearances on the show, adding to her credits on VH1’s Love & Listings and E!’s WAGS. The duo apparently hit it off, if the recent gender announcement photos are any indication. They were photographed at the event over the weekend, wearing matching white outfits and grinning from ear to ear as they announced the gender of their new baby.

Tiesi finalized her divorce from former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in November 2021, just a few months ago. She and Cannon are moving quickly, but have yet to share any images of themselves as a couple to their various social media pages. Both the stars’ Instagram accounts remain bare of baby announcements or couple photos, but news of the newest addition to the family is likely to change that.