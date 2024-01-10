Who is Brooke Baldwin?

Journalist and author Brooke Baldwin will host The Trust: A Game of Greed, a four-part reality game show on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the former CNN correspondent.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1979, Baldwin studied Spanish and journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. From there, she worked her way up through local TV journalism. In 2008, she landed a job at CNN, anchoring CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin. She was also seen on the CNN digital series American Woman, among other high-profile assignments.

In 2012, Baldwin’s documentary, To Catch a Serial Killer, won a Silver World Medal for Best Investigative Report at the New York Festivals International Television & Film Awards. In 2014, she also won an Emmy for her coverage of the Eric Garner’s chokehold death protests in New York, and one year later, she was a Peabody Award Finalist for her D.C. town hall on gun violence.

On a lighter note, you may also remember Brooke Baldwin from several CNN New Year’s Eve segments alongside Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin, and Don Lemon. Baldwin has also written several bestselling books. Her most recent, Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power, was published in 2021.

Baldwin left CNN in 2021

via CNN/YouTube

Stating on-air that her dream was to become a full-time CNN correspondent, Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in Feb. 2021, giving no clear indication of what precipitated the move. In April that year, she told People, “I have not a plan,” adding:

“I would love to be continuing off of my book work, just being in the deep end of storytelling. I think streaming networks are the wave of the future in terms of storytelling and working with a streamer or a doc.” via People

And, referring to her time at CNN, she said:

“I felt very passionately that I needed to carve out a space where I could tell their stories in a way that I literally couldn’t in this warp-speed news environment.” via People

Baldwin’s personal life

In 2018, Baldwin married the British film producer James Fletcher. Five years later, Baldwin shared on Instagram the couple were splitting up. Later that year, in 2023, Baldwin shared on Instagram that she was dating American writer, director, and producer Peter Landesman. She has no children.

In Baldwin’s new Netflix show, The Trust, strangers will decide whether to take their fair share of $250,000 or risk earning more by doublecrossing other contestants and losing it all. The show is set to premiere Jan. 10, 2024, on Netflix.