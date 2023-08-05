Who is CJ Franco from ‘FBOY Island?’

CJ Franco set hearts racing on FBOY Island – but is she about to tie the knot?

It’s a top part of the world – full of white, sandy beaches, lush tropical palm trees, and a sparkling azure-blue sea. An almost perfect setting for a long, relaxing vacation… or a show where young women have to separate twelve nice guys from twelve self-obsessed F-Boys to win a $100,000 cash prize.

FBOY Island starred the incomparable CJ Franco, a content creator, comedian, and model, who quickly set hearts racing with her striking looks and quirky personality. Viewers familiar with the infamous toilet roll incident will know exactly why she’s so popular with fans and residents alike.

However, the 32-year-old revealed she went on the show for a very unusual purpose – her therapist thought it would be a good exercise in mental endurance and resilience.

When looking for love, she admits, “I like undivided attention. You have to listen to my ramblings in all their entirety.” She also has a great physical test for prospective partners: “I like to do an unexpected ‘Hollywood damsel faint,’ and I want to be caught mid-fall… Nothing turns me on more than being saved from myself… or a potential head injury.”

Sadly, guys who fancy getting intimate with the funny and beautiful star are all out of luck. She is currently engaged to Kate Beckinsale’s ex-husband Len Wiseman. Known for directing Die Hard 4.0, Total Recall, and the upcoming Ballerina, Wiseman proposed to Franco in sunny Mexico.

She described how, “He got down on his knee and said, “I know we’ve only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock.” He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!”