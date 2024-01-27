Who is ‘CT’ Chris Tamburello? ‘The Challenge’ legend on ‘The Traitors’ season 2, explained

He is a legend for reality TV pros, but for the uninitiated? It is time for a glowing introduction.

Peacock came out swinging with its cast selection for The Traitors US season 2, which includes The Challenge legend Chris Tamburello. But for the uninitiated, who is “CT”?

Twenty-one notable public figures joined the devious reality competition show, which premiered on the streaming platform in January 2024. Among them, three veterans from MTV’s The Challenge — CT, Johnny Bananas, and Trishelle Cannatella — ditched their running shoes and athletic wear for a posh, murderous lifestyle in the Scottish Highlands.

Like the other two, CT has been under the reality TV limelight since the 2000s. At 22, he made his debut as part of The Real World: Paris in 2003, but his transition to The Challenge shortly after is what built him into the name we know and love today.

CT competed in season 8’s The Inferno and made it to the final challenge alongside his fellow Real World veterans. And the rest was history. All in all, CT has competed in 19 seasons of MTV’s flagship series. He also appeared in all three iterations of the Champs vs. spin-off series, winning two of them.

For those not familiar with The Challenge, winning the extreme reality competition show is a major feat in the reality TV universe. To get to the end and pass the finish line first, contestants must endure physical and mental challenges that dwarf other shows like Big Brother. They also have to navigate a cutthroat political and social pressure cooker all in the hopes of toppling several other players.

Well, if Johnny Bananas wasn’t around, CT would hold the record for most championship victories ever. He’s won five of his 18 mainline appearances — Bananas has won seven — while making it to the final on five other occasions. Although Bananas has secured more trophies, many regard CT as the greatest contestant ever.

For over two decades, CT’s physical prowess has led him to victory after victory. But, it’s his full-package abilities that have made him a staple of The Challenge and the show’s top money earner.

The last time we watched CT compete in a full season of The Challenge was during Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021. He won that season, as well as the one before it — Double Agents. CT won three of his last four seasons before taking a hiatus from the MTV series. He ended it during season 39’s Battle for a New Champion, however, when he made a brief appearance during an elimination round.

Based on the first few episodes of The Traitors season 2, it’s clear Peacock struck gold with the Bostonian. But does he have what it takes to become a two-franchise king? Only time will tell!