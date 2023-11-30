Who is Dylan (Player 065) on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’?

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge throws contestants into the eerie and competitive world of Squid Game, with the obvious caveat that none of the contestants will lose their lives.

The show started with 456 real-life contestants who would compete in challenges like red light green light for a $4.56 million prize pot. All of the players are numbered in green tracksuits, just like in the OG show, and despite the fact that it’s a produced piece with real people, it has a lot of the same ominous vibes.

It’s hard to fall in love with individual players, with so many people playing, but many of the players have taken to social media to give fans a stronger sense of the character behind the player. One of those players is #065, Dylan Scanlon.

According to his biography on Netflix’s website, Scanlon is a 23-year-old from New York. At the beginning of the competition, he shared that he wanted to use the prize money to take his mom on a nice vacation if he won. He previously posted a lot of workout content across his social media, but more recently he has been sharing behind-the-scenes information about his time on the show.

He’s done everything from explaining his point of view after conflicts on the show to sharing what Netflix gave the contestants while they were competing.

On his Instagram he not only posts about his time on the show, but he also posts some of his work as an actor, and gives fans a glimpse into his personal life. But perhaps what fans care most about, is the posts he continues to make with his friends from the show, even saying that the competition had them bonded for life.

@dylanscanlon_ It’s important to note, what you see is only the edited version of what really happened. Per productions request every marbles game had to have the rules and how to win established BEFORE playing the game, nothing could be changed once the game had started. You couldn’t determine the winner at the end of match because that breaks the agreed upon rules stated earlier, which is what we see at the end of the game. Me following instructions, isn’t a judgment of my character or who I am as a person. Linking the confessionals directly after the game from both player 399 & myself (065) in my bio. More to come but I’m not a manipulator & I’m not a bully – I won’t be made out to be that way, I was just adhering to the rules of the game. #SquidGameTheChallenge ♬ original sound – Dylan Scanlon

Unfortunately, Scanlon made his exit from the show in episode 7. He and another player failed to come to a compromise after a game where they threw marbles into a jar, and both of them were subsequently eliminated. he caught a little bit of heat for the way that he went out, but on his TikTok he shared that their conversation was edited and he was just following the rules of the games, saying that the results that followed weren’t totally on him.

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge will be available on Netflix on December 6. With only 9 players left, it sure to be a drama-filled experience. Until then, fans can tune in to Dylan’s social media for the behind-the-scenes tea.