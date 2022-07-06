Episode five of Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel introduced a striking new character to the thirsty hordes of superhero aficionados, and fans are already obsessed.

Fawad Khan made his MCU debut in the penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel‘s first season, delighting fans with a glimpse into the history of the Khan family tree. The stunning Pakistani actor isn’t well-known in the west, but he’s been a staple of the Pakistani film scene for decades now. His introduction into the MCU has fans of the sprawling franchise thirsting after the 40-year-old actor and hunting down whatever information they can find on him.

Who is Fawad Khan?

Khan is a newcomer to most Western audiences, but he’s no stranger to the spotlight. He has a long history of acting in both films and television series, but Khan’s initial claim to fame didn’t involve screens at all. He got his start in music.

Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Khan was part of a rock group named Khan’s Paradigm. His group eventually merged with another band called Entity, but not before they collaborated on the title theme for an early 2000s show called Jutt and Bond. Khan also played one of the lead roles in the short-lived series. The merged bands — renamed Entity Paradigm — experienced a brief but thriving musical career between 2002 and 2007, when they broke up. They even reunited several years later before Khan permanently departed in 2012 to focus solely on his acting career.

It was a good move for the 40-year-old star. His career on screen quickly took off, and Khan became a mainstay on television screens through roles in shows like Daastan, Akbari Asghari, and Numm. His breakthrough into the Bollywood scene cemented Khan as a standout star and aided in his rise in films.

Some of Khan’s biggest projects pre-Ms. Marvel include 2013’s Armaan, for which he was also a writer and producer, and 2016’s Kapoor & Sons. He’s got several more big releases headed to theaters and television screens over the next few months, not the least of which is the final episode of Ms. Marvel. Khan’s appearance in the series is almost guaranteed to help him bridge the gap between his flourishing career in Pakistan and a new career in Western releases.

Khan, a man of many talents, also hasn’t restricted himself to the spotlight. His career as a musician and actor is bolstered by Khan’s work in fashion. He and his wife, Sadaf Khan, launched a clothing line called Silk by Fawad Khan as a duo back in 2012, and the company is still thriving today. Silk by Fawad Khan sells a range of stunning clothing options including wedding attire and stylish kurta.

To top it all off, Khan has won heaps of awards for his work in film and television. He’s been nominated for more than 20 awards in total, and of those has won 17, including Best Actor for Khuda Ke Liye, Armaan, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Humsafar as well as Most Promising Debut for Khoobsurat. His skill is clearly displayed across Khan’s wealth of previous appearances and audiences couldn’t be more thrilled to see him lend his talent to the MCU.

Here’s hoping there’s plenty more Khan to come.