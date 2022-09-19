The Strongs have made themselves known over the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, and as we head into the second half of the season you might want to brush up on who is who, starting with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr.)

So far Harwin has had a minor role in the show, yet as the preview for episode six indicates things are set to get much bigger for the character, so you’ll want to know everything there is to know about him.

Before we get into it, make sure you have caught up on the first five episodes of House of the Dragon as we will be mentioning events that have taken place during those episodes.

Who is Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon?

Image via HBO

In House of the Dragon, Harwin Strong is a member of the King’s Landing City Watch and is believed to be the strongest man in all of Westeros. Because of this strength, Harwin goes by the monicker Breakbones.

Harwin Strong is the eldest son of the King’s hand Lyonel Stong (Gavin Spokes) and brother to Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) who is known as Clubfoot. Being the eldest son, Harwin is the heir to Harrenhal, the biggest castle in all of Westeros. So far in the series we have only seen Harwin a few different times, with the first being during the hunt for Aegon II’s name day.

After this hunt, Harwin shows up again in the depths of King’s Landing noticing Rhaenyra dressed as a boy on her big night out with Daemon, but lets her go. Most recently at the time of writing, Harwin was at Rhaenyra’s wedding and acted as crowd control to ensure her safety as a fight broke out.

While we won’t go into spoilers from Fire and Blood, Harwin Strong will factor into the House of the Dragon story much more significantly as the season continues and secrets begin to come to light.