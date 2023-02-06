Who is Henry in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode four ‘Please Hold My Hand.’

The fourth episode of The Last of Us, ‘Please Hold My Hand’, has introduced a number of new characters, some of who are entirely new additions to the show, and some faces that are familiar to fans of the game.

One of the new additions to The Last of Us series was none other than Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen, who is hell-bent on tracking down FEDRA’s former conspirators in the Kansas City Quarantine Zone. One such person she appears to be fixated on is someone named Henry, who seems to have given up her brother to the brutal government body to be interrogated and beaten to death.

We’re going to be digging into some of our knowledge of Naughty Dog’s original The Last of Us video game below, so if you’re hoping to remain entirely spoiler-free (and don’t want to know the resolution to the cliffhanger at the end of ‘Please Hold My Hand’) we’d advise you to click away. Consider yourself warned, for a second time!

Who are Henry and Sam in HBO’s The Last of Us?

From what we know about Henryin the The Last of Us HBO adaptation, he’s landed himself in a bit of hot water with the group that occupies Kansas City. From what we gathered from Kathleen’s conversation with an ill-fated doctor, Henry seems to have ratted on her brother, which ultimately led to his death at the hands of FEDRA.

While he’s mentioned mostly off-camera over the course of The Last of Us episode four, ‘Please Hold My Hand’, Henry (Lamar Johnson) finally reveals himself right before the credits roll, as well as his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard). The pair have gotten the drop on leading duo Joel and Ellie as they sleep in an abandoned apartment building while hiding from Kathleen’s goons.

Given what we know about Henry from The Last of Us show, it would seem that he, Sam, Joel, and Ellie all have a common enemy. For those that are familiar with The Last of Us game, we know that the standoff we see at the end of the episode should be resolved amicably, and the four of them will join forces to get themselves out of the city and closer to their respective destinations.