Who is ‘HSMTMTS’ actor Matthew Sato and where have I seen him before?

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo is a no-show in the latest and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. But that doesn’t mean we are running out of charming faces to look out for. Why, just the first episode of season 4 brings us Matthew Sato, playing the character of the charming Mack.

So, do first binge all eight episodes to decide whether Sato — the actor plays a sitcom actor in the series — is worthy of being our new crush or not in HSMTMTS land. Normally, an actor’s past credentials run their current reputation. But does the 22-year-old Sato have a resume or is his High School Musical appearance his debut role? Well, we are pleased to inform you that the young recurring star of the Disney Plus series — who hails from Hawaii and began acting at the age of 13 — has a glowing report card, with memorable past appearances.

Where have you seen Matt Sato before?

Acting since his younger teen years, Sato has many credits to his name, including guest star roles in shows and films like Hawaii Five-0, Chicken Girls, NCIS, Patsy Lee and The Keeper of the Five Kingdoms (set to be released in 2023), Saved by the Bell, and Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle. But of all his roles to date, his main role of Kai in Disney’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. series (also available on Disney Plus) remains his most popular and highly praised work.

The actor has also worked in several commercials for brands like Zuru Toys, Hasbro Beyblades, etc.

As for his turn as Mack in High School Musical, Sato is not new to its enigmatic world and characters. In a recent chat with Hollywire, the actor admitted that growing up, watching the High School Musical film series was the norm, which made working with its returning original cast members “super cool” for him.