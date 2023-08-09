Who is ‘HSMTMTS’ actress Kylie Cantrall and where have I seen her before?

The new addition to the 'HSMSMTS' cast may have already grazed your screen more times than you think...

Another Wildcat has been added to the roster on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! The fourth and final season of the hit television show is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, but with an unfamiliar face joining the cast this time around, who is the individual behind the program’s spunky new character?

To answer everyone’s question, the brand-new Wildcat is played by Kylie Cantrall, a Disney veteran who has starred in quite a few television shows and movies in the past.

Starting out in the social media space by posting videos of herself singing on YouTube, then transitioning to acting at a very young age, Kylie Cantrall has played the roles of Gabby Duran – the titular character in Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Olivia in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., Jasmine in Raven’s Home, Tessa in Bizaardvark, and more.

To top off her Disney resume, Kylie is set to star as Red, the titular character in Descendants: The Rise of Red, alongside her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Dara Reneé.

Photo via Fred Hayes/Disney

Having starred in quite a few television shows and movies in the past (with even more on the way), Kylie’s newest gig is on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series playing the role of Dani, a multi-talented East High student who channels serious Sharpay Evans energy. She spoke about getting into the role of Dani with Hollywood Life:

“Dani definitely gives off Sharpay vibes, but I also wanted to pull from some other classic high school teen villains. I tried to add a little Regina George and Maddy Perez. I don’t know why I’ve always loved those mean girl characters. I think we deep down love a character that comes in and brings the drama.” “Dani doesn’t really try to fit in. She literally makes it her mission to stand out because she’s the type of girl that wants the spotlight and all the attention in every room she walks into. That’s what really drew me to the Dani character, getting a chance to play someone so sassy and overly confident. I definitely think I’m way more subtle in real life though.”

Watch Kylie Cantrall bring the drama in season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, streaming now on Disney Plus. You might just see her show off her musical abilities as well…