Who is Isiah ‘Zay’ Harayda, Destiny Davis’ new love interest, on ‘Love Island: USA?’

The infamous Casa Amor week has come to a close, and Isiah “Zay” Harayda has officially secured himself a ticket into Love Island: USA villa alongside day-one islander Destiny Zammarra Davis.

After a not-so steamy night in The Hideaway with Destiny — who has explored a relationship with Marco Donatelli, Harrison Luna, Jonah Allman, and Mike Stark in the past — it looks like Zay is the next man up on her roster (and hopefully the last). Fortunately, viewers of Love Island: USA have taken to Twitter to express that they think Destiny and Zay are endgame:

“I already booked my boarding pass to the Destiny and Zay ship I’m sorry 🫣 #LoveIslandUSA” “I know not to fall quick with a ship again but with Destiny and Zay I’m definitely seeing the vision #LoveIslandUSA” “I’m really feeling Zay for Destiny. Hands down best smile and I know he smells good. He made Destiny smile too and that’s what’s important. So cute that they ended up sharing a bed 🥺 #LoveIslandUSA”

Aside from being super dreamy, viewers of Love Island: USA have not gotten to learn what Zay is truly all about during his limited time in Fiji. Luckily, we took a deep dive into who the hot new bombshell is beyond the villa, learning quite a few things about him that we did not expect…

What you should know about Love Island USA‘s Isiah “Zay” Harayda

Currently working as an executive sales representative in Tampa, Florida, the Long Island, New York native is so much more than meets the eye.

Zay served as a member of the United Stated Air Force for four years, joining the military back in 2019 and serving as the SrA member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Aside from his time in the Air Force, the Love Island: USA heartthrob finished his education out in Pennsylvania as well, attending Community College of the Air Force with a major in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement, then attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old has built up quite the resume!

Aside from being extremely career-driven, Zay has also shared that he has a thirst for adventure, preferring to go on dates with women that involve outdoor activities like hiking, camping, traveling, and more. With just one look at his Instagram profile — which has amassed nearly 10,000 followers — it is clear that the hot new bombshell is truly as adventurous as they come, with several posts capturing his experiences soaking up the outdoors.

While this does not seem to be Destiny’s cup of tea (maybe Zay should check out Survivor instead), maybe he could pull her out of her comfort zone. We will just have to wait and see…

After some secrets came out during last night’s movie night, it looks like the door is closed (or should we say slammed?) for Destiny and Mike. Because of this, it looks like Destiny will now be able to explore her connection with Zay to the fullest extent, and we can’t wait to see a relationship blossom between the newfound couple.

Tune in to Peacock every day (except hump day) at 9pm ET/6pm PT to see their beautiful love story unfold.