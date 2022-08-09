Who is Jack of Hearts in ‘She-Hulk’? Jennifer Walters’ boyfriend in the comics, explained

MCU fans will soon get to experience the newest addition to Marvel’s Phase Four, She-Hulk. She-Hulk focuses on Jennifer Walters, an attorney who is also Bruce Banner’s cousin. She needs a blood transfer from Bruce to survive and ends up gaining his powers as a result, something she was not expecting. In the newest trailer for the show, it appears that a character from the comics that Jennifer has a relationship with makes an appearance.

Jennifer seems to be out on a date with a man in this trailer that Marvel has just released. Now, the visual for the character is not confirmed, however, fans are saying that the character has an extreme resemblance to the character Jack of Hearts from the comics. Fans are curious to know who exactly this potential love interest for Jennifer Walters is.

Who is Jack of Hearts?

This is not a confirmation that he will be the character in the scene, however, fans have already established that he strongly resembles the character. Jack of Hearts was first introduced to fans back in 1976. He is a Contraxian/human that was altered even more by Zero Fluid, which is a fluid that is extremely efficient and helpful to some. Jack of Hearts can have incredibly powerful energy manipulation and can even fly.

Jack of Hearts also boasts an incredible amount of superhuman strength, something that most heroes possess. Jack of Hearts has even had the honor of fighting alongside the Avengers, which is how he died. Fans have speculated that this could be one of the ways that Marvel plans on introducing the character and bringing him on board for the next set of Avengers movies.

Jack of Hearts is also known to date Jennifer Walters in the comic book series, so it only makes sense for him to be part of the show that stars her. There has been no official word from Marvel on if this is actually Jack of Hearts and, if so, who will be playing the character in the show and upcoming films should this be him. The MCU is known for bringing out any and all characters from the entire scope of the comic book world, so fans should keep an eye out to see who might be next.

Viewers can tune into the show on August 18 on Disney Plus.