Who is John Stamos’s wife?

Unless you’re a big fan of the 90s sitcom Full House, it’s probably unlikely that you remember actor John Stamos or his popular character, Jesse Katsopolis, better known as Uncle Jesse. However, there’s still a good chance that you’ve seen the actor’s face before. He starred in the hit NBC medical drama ER as Dr. Tony Gates from 2005 to 2009 before becoming the lead character in the Fox sitcom Grandfathered from 2015 to 2016. More recently, he returned to his Full House roots as Jesse Katsopolis on the Netflix series Fuller House, where he serves as both star and executive producer.

Given his heartthrob status and good looks, Stamos was a highly sought-after actor in his heyday. It would be natural to assume that during that time, he had his fair share of relationships. As with most relationships of that time, celebrities had a tendency to gravitate towards their other celebrities who could fully understand the life of an entertainer. It wasn’t surprising when John Stamos began dating well-known actresses. Out of all his many choices, he chose one person to settle down with. So, who is John Stamos’ wife?

Well, if we’re being thorough, Stamos has actually been married twice. His first marriage was (and is) his most famous to date. If you’re scratching your head wondering who Stamos’ first wife was, you’re about to be in for a head-smacking surprise. She actually had a huge part to play in the early part of the superhero era and was considered a sex symbol herself during that period of time.

If you haven’t already figured it out by now, we’re talking about famous X-Men actress Rebecca Romijn. Romijn’s role as the shape-shifting mutant Mystique has become one of the most memorable performances for Marvel fans and is always the subject of numerous cosplays. Before she was even cast as Mystique, she had already been married to John Stamos for a good number of years. The couple got married in 1998 only to split several years later in 2004.

According to Good Housekeeping, Stamos still yearned to find the right partner and start a family. It would be almost 13 years before Stamos would finally get his shot again with his current wife and fellow actress, Caitlin McHugh.

The two would first meet filming on the set of Law & Order SVU in 2011; both were cast to play roles in the same episode. However, the actress was seeing someone else at the time and wouldn’t be single until the next time they met. Ironically, this was at a taping of Stamos’ Netflix show, Fuller House. Apparently, Caitlin was only there to support her roommate, who was cast to appear on the show. But for Stamos, it was a life-changing moment, even if it wasn’t the most romantic.

“I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No …’ That’s why I love her,” the Fuller House star remembered in his interview with GH. “She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

Well, McHugh would soon see a lot of Stamos as the couple hit it off and later began dating in 2015. Stamos, who was head over heels for the 32-year-old actress, was more than happy to have another chance at starting a family again.

“It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated,” he said. “It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman,” Stamos said in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Stamos would later propose to McHugh in an extremely affectionate display at a special date in Disneyland, which happens to be one of Caitlin’s favorite places.

After only two months of being engaged, the couple proudly announced that they were expecting. In February of 2018, the two officially tied the knot and a few months later, the couple welcomed their son – William Christopher Stamos – to the world.

Though Stamos has had a long road to get to this point, he is nonetheless happy that he finally gets to start his future. Given his age, the 58-year-old actor is at a place in his life where nothing can be more important than his family.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite the common narrative that men are all promiscuous and unfaithful, there are actually plenty of guys who want a happy ending when it comes to their relationships, even in Hollywood. And for John Stamos, it’s certainly been a long time coming. It may not have worked for him the first time, but at least for now, it seems that Stamos has found his fairytale happy ending.