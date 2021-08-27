Who Is Justin Bieber’s Wife?

Justin Bieber has always been a headline grabber. Since his teen idol days, the 27-year-old Canadian pop/R&B superstar has made the news for many things, from a reckless driving charge in Miami to his newfound relationship with God. But his biggest headlines have usually involved the other celebrity women he’s dated.

From Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner, Justin has had more than his fair share of relationships in the spotlight. Given the number of women he’s gone steady with, it always seemed that Justin was content with his playboy lifestyle. Then everything changed when he met his wife in 2015.

But who is the 5’7” model that managed to lock down the “Stay” singer? Here’s what we know.

Who is Bieber married to?

Justin Bieber is married to model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, also known as Hailey Baldwin.

Although Justin is the more famous one out of the pair, 24-year-old Baldwin is just as well-known in her own right. In fact, she comes from one of the most prestigious Hollywood families in the U.S.

According to U.S. Weekly, Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin—the youngest brother to famous actor Alec Baldwin—and graphic designer Kennya Beodato Baldwin. Thanks to her parents, Hailey is not just your average American. She is of Brazilian and Portuguese descent on her mother’s side, and has Scottish, Irish, and German descent from her father.

Having a dad and an uncle reasonably connected in entertainment, Hailey soon managed to carve out her niche in the industry, and she began to work for the New York modeling agency Ford Models in 2014. She continued her modeling career until 2017, walking runways for TopShop and shooting for Vogue. She then transitioned into doing TV appearances and landed her first big co-host gig alongside rapper/actor Method Man in the celebrity-themed rap battle show, Drop The Mic.

Sometime during 2015, Hailey began dating Justin Bieber off and on, until the couple separated in 2016. They picked things back up two years later in June 2018, and by July, they were engaged to be married. That September, the couple was married secretly in a New York City courthouse, and Hailey officially changed her last name to “Bieber.”

Hailey, raised as an Evangelical Christian, has been credited for helping Justin on his newfound return to religion. The two currently attend Hillsong Church—the globally famous megachurch founded in Australia by Brian Houston—and have remained quite consistent and involved since the beginning of their marriage. Obviously, Hailey has become a great influence and improvement in Justin’s life.

It definitely seems that Justin Bieber has finally found love and settled down in life. Of course, we all do at some point, but this is Justin Bieber we’re talking about here. Being still so young, rich, and full of options, who would have thought that one of the biggest heartthrobs on the planet would finally hang up his bachelor ways? And who would have ever thought that Hailey Baldwin would be the one to get him to do it? Well, whether you believe it or not, you better get used to it, because Hailey Bieber is here to stay.