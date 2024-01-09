Who is Kaitlyn Dever? The newest cast member of ‘The Last of Us,’ explained

When post-apocalyptic extravaganza The Last of Us made its monumental debut on HBO last January, eagle-eyed gamers and telephiles were immediately glued to the television set and studying exactly which characters were being highlighted in the show’s early days. And while Joel and Ellie have remained at the forefront of fans’ minds, it now appears Abby is on her way.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, actress Kaitlyn Dever has officially been cast as Abby, and will make her arrival as the character in season two. And seeing how stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have skyrocketed in stardom since debuting as their respective characters, it looks as though Dever will now be the talk of the town in regards to post-apocalyptic madness.

For some background, Abby Anderson is a prominent character in the second chapter of the infamous video game series. Often considered to be a villain, it’s worth noting that Abby’s backstory, which will undoubtedly be explored in the series’ upcoming second season, is the driving force behind her toughened nature and no-nonsense sort of attitude.

So before we reveal too much information that will surely be depicted in the much-anticipated season two, and we can already guarantee it’s going to certainly ruffle up some feathers, let’s dive in and explore exactly who the actress behind the controversial character is.

Who is Kaitlyn Dever?

Photo via 20th Century Studios

With a multitude of talent and acting prowess underneath her belt, it’s clear that the showrunners and powers that be at HBO did an extensive amount of homework before making the recent decision to cast Dever in the aforementioned role. Prior to this particular casting, Dever delivered groundbreaking performances in sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You, sitcom Last Man Standing, and 2019’s Booksmart. Rumors have circulated surrounding Dever’s casting for the last several weeks, but it’s now evident the trigger has officially been pulled and we’ll see the actress go face-to-face with Ramsey’s Ellie Williams at some point in the future. For those who are fans of the video game series, you’ll have to keep that information quiet for now.

Interestingly, Dever was previously connected to the post-apocalyptic series back when its first season was being planned and cast. But despite Dever originally being connected to the role of Ellie, the role was eventually awarded to Ramsey — although it’s clear Dever made enough of an ever-lasting impression.