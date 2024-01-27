Who is Kevin Kreider? The ‘Bling Empire’ star on ‘The Traitors’ season 2, explained

The cast for The Traitors season 2 features some of the most legendary reality television stars of all time, from Dan Gheesling to Parvati Shallow to Sandra Diaz Twine and beyond, but not Kevin Kreider.

Some of this season’s contestants — such as the former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow — are rather unfamiliar to fans of the franchise. One of the contestants that falls into this latter group is Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire, who has left viewers with dozens and dozens of questions about his life beyond The Traitors.

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, “The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” and with season 2 officially underway, fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, Love Island, and more are fighting for a massive cash prize in what Peacock calls “the ultimate murder mystery game.” With people like Phaedra Parks flying under the radar, individuals such as Kevin Kreider have been extremely outspoken, ultimately putting a target on their backs relatively early on in the competition.

With the majority of the cast wanting to “murder” him due to his history as an actor and ability to deceive, the burning questions are who is Kevin from The Traitors season 2, and what was he like on Bling Empire? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Bling Empire “follows LA’s wildly wealthy East Asian and East Asian American fun-seekers as they go all-out with fabulous parties, glamour, and drama.” While he is neither an heir nor an heiress like many individuals on the show, Kevin secured his spot on Bling Empire after rising to success as an “actor, speaker, and founder and CEO of Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc and Taejin Entertainment LLC,” resulting in a life of luxury.

Coming from humble beginnings and getting his big break after being signed to one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the Big Apple, Kevin is known for being not as “wildly wealthy” as some of his co-stars on Bling Empire, despite his net worth being a rumored $10 million. How crazy is that?

Nonetheless, given that Kevin Kreider has already been on the chopping block on numerous occasions in The Traitors season 2, will he somehow manage to sniff out the traitors and take home the massive cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.