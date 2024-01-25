Who is Miloš Biković, the controversial new ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 cast member?

His casting has led to an international incident, but who is he and why is everyone so angry?

Over its two seasons, Mike White’s The White Lotus has carved out a place for itself as one of the best HBO dramas. 2022’s second season was a particular highlight, and we were overjoyed to see Jennifer Coolidge picking up a much-deserved award at the Emmys.

Season 3 is now in production and looks to have a more tropical setting, with scenes being shot in Thailand. But the dark cloud of controversy has just rolled in across these idyllic skies.

Serbian actor Miloš Biković has just been added to the cast, resulting in a wave of condemnation and calls for a boycott of the show. So, who is Biković and why is everyone so angry?

Milos Biković’s career

Biković was born in Belgrade, Serbia in 1988 and in the mid-2000s began building a career on Serbian television. An early highlight was a performance as soccer player Aleksandar “Tirke” Tirnanić in Montevideo, God Bless You. This made him a household name and allowed him to begin building a name for himself in Russian cinema.

In Russia he’s known for the comedies Serf and Serf 2 and the 2023 drama The Challenge. The latter has the distinction of being the first feature-length drama to have scenes shot in space, with the shoot partially taking place on board the International Space Station. Biković also produced the movie and, while he never went into space, he shot zero-gravity scenes for the movie aboard a “vomit comet”. As he explained:

“I was on an airplane that reaches the altitude of 9,000 meters and then goes into free fall. It falls for 23 seconds. In this way, for 23 seconds you are in zero gravity on the plane. We were shooting in that time interval. 20 times a day. We were shooting a simulation of a surgical operation in zero gravity.”

Despite his fame in Russia and Serbia, Biković hasn’t appeared in a movie or TV show aimed at Western audiences. This will (or would) make The White Lotus a breakthrough for his career. But there are many extremely unhappy he’s been cast.

The controversy

Image via Russian State Media

No prominent Russian actor can have a successful career without tacit public approval of Vladimir Putin’s leadership of the country, though Biković goes beyond that into full support. In 2018 Biković was personally honored by Putin himself, who awarded him the Pushkin Medal for his “contribution to Russian arts and culture”. More recently, he was granted full Russian citizenship in 2021. On his Instagram, Biković said:

“It is a great honour to say today: Russia is my homeland.”

As you’d imagine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is not at all happy that an American company is working with someone allied with Putin:

Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3



📹 @United24media pic.twitter.com/ceWkXVttfp — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) January 24, 2024

Kyiv has also argued that Biković has openly backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as filming shows in Crimea, the territory Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Pro-Ukraine social media users have quickly moved in, highlighting Biković’s actions:

Just wanted to leave this here:



A video of Miloš Biković giving a speech at Avangard, a children’s camp “for the military-patriotic education of youth”, created with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Defense.



Still happy with your casting choice, @HBO? pic.twitter.com/COBv1ghWqM — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) January 19, 2024

And reposting accusing HBO of “genocide promotion”:

FELLAS!!!! SOS!!! Everyone comment on recruiting Miloš Biković by the HBO. Let's ruin their collaboration on genocide promotion https://t.co/3RNhDUrMoh — FellaTamara🇺🇦🇺🇸🇬🇪 (@TamounaK) January 19, 2024

HBO is yet to respond to any of these comments though, given the ongoing and widespread cultural boycott of Russia, casting an unapologetically pro-Putin actor in one of their biggest shows feels like, shall we say, a questionable decision.

As for whether they’re going to stick to their guns or bow to public opinion and recast, we can only wait and see.