Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained

Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.

Among these is the mysterious figure Morgoth, but who is he?

Who is Morgoth?

Morgoth was the first ever dark lord, previously known by Melkor. The lord who raged a long war against the Elves and Men for the majority of the First Age, his importance to The Lord of the Rings cannot be understated. During his long lifetime, he became a figurehead for the dark lords and later trained Sauron himself.

He ruled large portions of Middle-earth, establishing fortresses across the lands, especially in the northern reaches. He is the primary antagonist of The Silmarillion, which serves as an inspiration for Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, although slightly more tenuously. While he was once defeated and sent into the Void, it may not be his final resting place.

According to a prophecy, he will one day return to wage war on the world and become the despot of the land again. The prophecy states that a Man will slay him, causing an end to him once and for all.

Sauron was his most trusted lieutenant and seemed to have taken aesthetics from his mentor in his own armor and weaponry. Sauron later inherited Morgoth’s title as Dark Lord and became the villain who is seen in The Lord of the Rings.

