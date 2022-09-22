Who is Mr. Immortal in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’

The following article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

A new character was introduced in the newest episode of the Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and no, it was not Matt Murdock.

The episode, titled “Just Jen,” introduced a new super-powered character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mr. Immortal. He is a character who has his own comic book origins, and in She-Hulk, he was played by David Pasquesi, who is probably best known for his role in Veep and more recently in The Book of Boba Fett.

Mr. Immortal did not appear as heroic or villainous in this episode, but let’s take a look at his origins in the comic books, and how exactly he fit into the latest episode of She-Hulk.

Who is Mr. Immortal?

Mr. Immortal was first introduced in West Coast Avengers, vol. 2, #46 in 1989, and he was created by John Byrne. He also founded one of the lesser-known offshoots of the Avengers, the Great Lakes Avengers. In the comic books, his real name is Craig Hollis, even though he went by a few different names in She-Hulk, which marked his first live-action appearance.

Mr. Immortal has a unique position in the Marvel Universe as the being who gave him his powers, Deathurge, claimed that Mr. Immortal will be the last being alive in the universe, ultimately surviving into the next version of the universe. His powers are obvious as he is immortal and can resurrect and heal no matter the circumstances of his death. Interestingly enough, his powers have evolved beyond that of a mutant, and he is classified as the only homo supreme.

In the episode, Mr. Immortal was represented by Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) while Jen (Tatiana Maslany) was at a friend’s wedding. As an immortal being, he took it upon himself to take a quick exit from all of his marriages, and instead of getting a divorce, he killed himself multiple times. After Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) helped Mallory with the terms of Mr. Immortal’s settlement everybody walked away happy, well maybe except for Mr. Immortal.

Because of his comic book counterpart, it is possible that he could play a larger role in the MCU to come, maybe even as a part of an upcoming lower-tier superhero team, especially if he wanted to stay away from getting entangled in any future relationships.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it releases on Disney Plus on Thursdays, where we will hopefully get a glimpse of Daredevil sometime soon.