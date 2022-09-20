Who is Omar Cardona on ‘The Voice’ season 22?

Season 22 of The Voice premiered Monday and, already, there are some very exciting talents joining Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend’s teams. One stand-out performance from the first episode of blind auditions was Omar Cardona, who turned all four chairs with his powerful rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways”. Ultimately, Cardona picked Team Legend, but who is the man behind the voice?

Omar Jose Cardona is an Orlando, Florida based singer, who’s been a performing artist for over a decade. At 33 years old, Omar has done a little bit of everything. He is part of a party band called EPIC that has performed all over the world, is a regular guest on popular YouTube acapella group VoicePlay’s performance videos, and has worked for the Walt Disney company as a performer in the parks, and by lending his voice to Disney shows across the globe.

As seen in his blind audition, Cardona is a very gifted singer. When asked what he considers his strongest skill to be, the Orlando performer said “I have a very high belt (E above high C) and my riffing ability is vast.”

Cardona is close friends with singer and actor Jordan Fisher. The two met through their work for Disney Parks, and The Voice contestant even featured as a background singer for Fisher’s solo music, such as his song “Walking on the Ceiling”. In 2019, Cardona shared a video of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor supporting his work at Finding Nemo the musical.

In his personal life, Cardona is in a loving relationship with 27-year-old Dani Montalvo who was also a performing artist at Disney World. The two have been together since December 2020. “You fill my soul with light and love,” Cardona said in a comment under his girlfriend’s one year anniversary celebratory instagram post. Moltavo says the singer is “considerate, selfless, patient, loyal, strong, funny, secure, humble, honest, genuine, gifted, and loving.” In his instagram bio, Cardona defines himself as polyamorous.

Cardona’s brother E.J. is also a singer and he sees his brother as one of his inspirations. As for the The Voice artist, he names Michael Jackson, Usher, Dirty Loops, and Jon Bellion as some of his musical gurus. Cardona is also a gamer, and he frequently hosts streams on Twitch with the username Omaj_88.

Follow Cardona’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, or streaming on Peacock.