Who is Parvati Shallow? The ‘Survivor’ legend on ‘The Traitors’ season 2, explained

In a show beaming with reality television stars, Survivor legend Parvati Shallow stands among the cast as one of the most prominent names on The Traitors US season 2. But, for those who don’t know, who is she?

If there was a Mount Rushmore for castaways marooned on an island, Parvati’s head would be sculpted next to the likes of Sandra Diaz-Twine, her fellow Traitors alum. Parvati has competed on the CBS reality competition show four times, and has earned the $1 million check and title of “Sole Survivor” once.

She first hit our television screens as a 23-year-old in 2006 during Survivor’s 13th season, Cook Islands. Although her first season was anything but legacy-defining, Parvarti made it far into the season. After lasting 36 days, Parvati was voted out in sixth place.

However, her beauty and charisma shined throughout the season, which earned her a spot on season 16’s Micronesia — better known as Fans vs. Favorites. Along with nine other returning veterans and 10 rookie players, Parvarti flew to Palau on a quest to snag the six-figure check.

And this is when Parvati began to become the player revered by the Survivor community. Coined the “Black Widow,” Parvati used her wits, beauty, cold manipulation, and strategic prowess to cultivate strong bonds with several of the cast members, which shielded her from having her torch snuffed through 39 days. She found herself one of only two contestants remaining in the game, the other being Amanda Kimmel, and the Jury awarded her the grand prize in a 5-3 vote.

Parvati played a near-flawless game that notched her the championship. But, she wasn’t done writing her chapter in the history books. She returned a few years later for season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains — a blockbuster iteration.

The then-26-year-old was (rightfully) placed on the Villains’ tribe because of her cutthroat mantra during Fans vs. Favorites. And she continued right where she left off.

Even though she squared up with Survivor stars like “Boston Rob” Mariano, Courtney Yates, and Rupert Boneham, Parvati took them out one by one alongside her villainous alliance to make it to the end of her second straight season.

Armed with two Hidden Immunity Idols, Parvati secured power for her alliance during the first Tribal Council of the merge when five Heroes and five Villains duked it out for the majority. During the first episode of The Traitors season 2, the edit spotlighted the heated rivalry between Parvati and Sandra, which was birthed from Heroes vs. Villains’ result.

They worked together during the end game, and along with Russell Hantz, found themselves as the finalists of season 20. But, as history has it, Sandra was awarded her second $1 million check over Parvati. Sandra earned six votes from the Jury while Parvati received three and Russell zero.

Regardless of the defeat, Parvati’s performance on Heroes vs. Villains stamped her a ticket into Survivor’s Hall of Fame. We’ve seen her on one other season of the CBS flagship series — season 40’s Winners at War — but like most of the legends during the season, she was ousted early.

When Parvati was cast in The Traitors’ second season, the excitement from the Survivor community was palpable. And it’ll be a joy to see how her devious journey plays out.