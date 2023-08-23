Star Wars’ latest series Ahsoka has landed on Disney Plus, with two nearly-hour-long episodes following the story of the former Jedi Padawan. The last time we saw this iconic character was in The Book of Boba Fett, where she reunited with The Mandalorian for a brief moment. Now, she finally has her own standalone story filled with new adventures, all while accompanied by some familiar faces.

Aside from an epic lightsaber battle, episode one ended on a somber note with a short dedication. This sci-fi franchise has paid tribute to multiple people in the past. For example, The Last Jedi gave a special dedication to Carrie Fisher, aka Princess Leia. Ahsoka is no different, but who was the show referring to?

Who is Ray? Ahsoka dedication, explained

At the end of Part 1, the screen fades to black, then text appears that reads “For our friend, Ray.” There was no last name shown, but it isn’t difficult to determine who the show is referring to. The “Ray” that was mentioned is none other than actor Ray Stevenson, who passed away on May 22, 2023, at age 58, just four days before his birthday.

Aside from his recent role as Baylan Skoll, he played Gar Saxon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka finished shooting around October 2022, months before his death. So there’s no need to worry about him being replaced mid-production. Outside of the popular space opera, he played Volstagg in the Thor movies, Marcus Eaton in the Divergent saga, and Governor Scott Buxton in RRR.

Ahsoka isn’t going to be the last time we see this actor on screen. According to his IMDb page, he’s set to appear in the Genghis Khan drama, 1242: Gateway to the West. Stevenson replaced Kevin Spacey in the lead role due to sexual assault allegations in the U.K (via. The Hollywood Reporter). The film is currently in post-production but is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

Stevenson was a notable actor, not just in the Star Wars franchise. The actor appeared in multiple films and TV shows that we know and love, and it was heartbreaking to hear that he’s no longer with us. Hopefully, fans will enjoy his final moments on screen, as the first two episodes of Ahsoka are now available to stream on Disney Plus.