Who is set to compete on ‘Survivor 46?’ The rumored cast, explained

With avid Survivor viewers finally having a premiere date for Survivor 46 (Wednesday, February 28), fans of the beloved competition series were left with just one burning question — who will be vying for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor?”
CBS announced that both the premiere episode and second episode of Survivor 46 will air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT. To follow, the remaining episodes will shift to a 90-minute runtime from 8pm to 9:30pm ET/PT, a change that was implemented in Survivor 45 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Nonetheless, while we have the schedule for Survivor 46 marked on our calendars already, it is still unconfirmed who exactly will be hitting the beach.
Given that Survivor 46 has already been filmed, with 18 castaways hitting Fiji for a month this past summer, there has been a cast list circling around revealing who said castaways are. While it is unconfirmed whether or not the rumored cast is accurate, keep scrolling to see who might be competing on the following season of Survivor.
According to @ben_s16 via Reddit, the rumored cast for Survivor 46 consists of the following individuals, revealing their names, ages, hometowns, and occupations.
Ben Katzman
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Occupation: Musician
Bhanu Gopal
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
- Occupation: IT Professional
Charlie Davis
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
- Occupation: Law Student
David Jelinsky
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Occupation: Slot Machine Sales Specialist
Hunter McKnight
- Age: 27
- Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
- Occupation: Chemistry Teacher
Jem Hu Adams
- Age: 31
- Hometown: San Francisco, California
- Occupation: Sales and Management Coach
Jessica Chong
- Age: 37
- Hometown: San Francisco, California
- Occupation: Software Engineer
Kenzie Veurink
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Occupation: Hairstylist
Liz Wilcox
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Orlando, Florida
- Occupation: Email Marketing Specialist
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
- Age: 47
- Hometown: Dallas, Texas
- Occupation: Physical Therapist
Moriah Gaynor
- Age: 28
- Hometown: San Diego, California
- Occupation: Program Coordinator
Quintavius Burdette
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
- Occupation: Realtor
Randen Montalvo
- Age: 40
- Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida
- Occupation: Aerospace Technician
Sodasia Thompson
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
- Occupation: Camp Director
Tevin Davis
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
- Occupation: Actor/Musician
Tiffany Nicole Ervin
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey
- Occupation: Visual Artist
Tim Spicer
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
- Occupation: Senior Program Manager
Venus Vafa
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
- Occupation: Data Clerk
Mark your calendars, because Survivor 46 premieres on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. Until then, catch brand new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS to see how the current season plays out. With the jury officially underway, things are starting to heat up!