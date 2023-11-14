Home TV

Who is set to compete on ‘Survivor 46?’ The rumored cast, explained

Time to start making your brackets!

Photo via Twitter/@JeffProbst

With avid Survivor viewers finally having a premiere date for Survivor 46 (Wednesday, February 28), fans of the beloved competition series were left with just one burning question — who will be vying for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor?”

CBS announced that both the premiere episode and second episode of Survivor 46 will air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT. To follow, the remaining episodes will shift to a 90-minute runtime from 8pm to 9:30pm ET/PT, a change that was implemented in Survivor 45 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Nonetheless, while we have the schedule for Survivor 46 marked on our calendars already, it is still unconfirmed who exactly will be hitting the beach.

Given that Survivor 46 has already been filmed, with 18 castaways hitting Fiji for a month this past summer, there has been a cast list circling around revealing who said castaways are. While it is unconfirmed whether or not the rumored cast is accurate, keep scrolling to see who might be competing on the following season of Survivor.

Photo via @ben_s16/Reddit

According to @ben_s16 via Reddit, the rumored cast for Survivor 46 consists of the following individuals, revealing their names, ages, hometowns, and occupations.

Ben Katzman

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • Occupation: Musician

Bhanu Gopal

  • Age: 42
  • Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: IT Professional

Charlie Davis

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: Law Student

David Jelinsky

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Occupation: Slot Machine Sales Specialist

Hunter McKnight

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
  • Occupation: Chemistry Teacher

Jem Hu Adams

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: San Francisco, California
  • Occupation: Sales and Management Coach

Jessica Chong

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: San Francisco, California
  • Occupation: Software Engineer

Kenzie Veurink

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Occupation: Hairstylist

Liz Wilcox

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Orlando, Florida
  • Occupation: Email Marketing Specialist

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

  • Age: 47
  • Hometown: Dallas, Texas
  • Occupation: Physical Therapist

Moriah Gaynor

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: San Diego, California
  • Occupation: Program Coordinator

Quintavius Burdette

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
  • Occupation: Realtor

Randen Montalvo

  • Age: 40
  • Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida
  • Occupation: Aerospace Technician

Sodasia Thompson

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Camp Director

Tevin Davis

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
  • Occupation: Actor/Musician

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Visual Artist

Tim Spicer

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Occupation: Senior Program Manager

Venus Vafa

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
  • Occupation: Data Clerk

Mark your calendars, because Survivor 46 premieres on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. Until then, catch brand new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS to see how the current season plays out. With the jury officially underway, things are starting to heat up!

