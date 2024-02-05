Who is Tevin Davis from ‘Survivor 46?’

Tevin Davis is ready to embark on a journey of growth and self-discovery throughout Survivor 46, hoping to secure the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize along the way.

“I had to overcome a lot — watching my mom and dad kind of struggle to make ends meet, not having electricity, eviction, foreclosure or whatever was happening — but through that I found who Tevin was… I’m excited to meet the Tevin I am after this,” the future castaway shared in an interview posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by @Realitytv__fan, diving into who Tevin truly is in his official biography for the beloved competition series as well.

From his upbringing, to his acting career, to his strategy for Survivor 46, and beyond, keep scrolling to see what Tevin Davis had to say in his official biography, shared via Entertainment Weekly today (February 5). His lifestyle might just surprise you…

Born in Goochland, Virginia and currently living in Richmond, Virginia, Tevin is an amazing actor — starring in The Tempest, Pericles, A Christmas Carol, and more at the American Shakespeare Center as of late — but how he got into acting as a whole is what truly warmed our heart.

“I had no idea that I was going to be an actor. That’s not what I thought about doing… but I got on that stage, and all of the struggle that I had been through went away. I got to laugh and smile and do all the things that make me me in this one place. Acting is putting layers on, and then you come and you do [Survivor] and it’s taking all of that off.”

When he isn’t onstage, the “kind, charismatic, and optimistic” individual enjoys shopping, listening to music, going to the beach, and more, with his friends describing him beautifully in one insanely long run-on sentence.

“Tevin is an incandescent, beautiful sparks of energy and joy, walking definition of super multifaceted talent, radiance embodied, independent yet such a valuable and free-spirited person that this world needs, energetic, hard-working, adaptable, warm sunshine hitting your face on a perfect day, genuine, talented, unique, passionate, one-of-a-kind, true to self, charismatic, old soul, vibrant, determined, effervescent, smart, captivating, great to watch, dynamic person filled with love, confidence, and a presence that is filled with joy.”

Well, that about sums it up!

As far as Survivor goes, given his boisterous personality and his passion for fashion, fans of the franchise were stunned when Tevin shared that he plans to play a similar game to John Cochran, a Survivor castaway known for being rather reserved and dorky. Will this strategy pay off, earning him the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize?

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is nothing short of spectacular, this season is sure to be one in a million!