Who is the cast of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 4?

This season will feature only the best of the best!

The fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars is right around the corner, and fans of the franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement. Because of this, viewers have just one burning question: Which challengers will be fighting for the massive cash prize?

With the inaugural season of The Challenge: All Stars premiering April 1, 2021 — followed by two more seasons of the spin-off series, which premiered on November 11, 2021 and May 11, 2022, respectively — a fourth season was filmed in early 2023 in South Africa, and it will finally grace our television screens next month. According to Paramount Plus, season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers” who will “reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion.”

Who are these challengers exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

The Challenge: All Stars season 4 cast

The cast of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 is as follows:

Ace Amerson — 5 Challenges

Adam Larson — 3 Challenges, 1 win

Averey Tressler — 2 Challenges

Ayanna Mackins — 4 Challenges

Brad Fiorenza — 12 Challenges, 1 win

Brandon Nelson — 5 Challenges

Cara Maria Sorbello — 14 Challenges, 2 wins

Derek Chavez — 4 Challenges

Flora Alekseyeun — 1 Challenge

Janelle Casanave — 3 Challenges, 1 win

Jasmine Reynaud — 6 Challenges

Jay Mitchell — 1 Challenge

Kam Williams — 5 Challenges

Kefla Hare — 1 Challenge, 1 win

Laurel Stucky — 7 Challenges, 1 win

Leroy Garrett — 12 Challenges

Nicole Zanatta — 3 Challenges

Rachel Robinson — 7 Challenges, 2 wins

Ryan Kehoe — 6 Challenges

Steve Meinke — 2 Challenges

Syrus Yarbrough – 7 Challenges, 1 win

Tina Barta — 7 Challenges

Tony Raines — 6 Challenges

Tyrie Ballard-Brown — 6 Challenges

Veronica Portillo — 13 Challenges, 3 wins

To see these fan favorite challengers fight for a massive cash prize, The Challenge: All Stars season 4 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Paramount Plus on April 10, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. With the competition at an all-time high, this season is sure to be one for the books!