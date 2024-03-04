Who is the cast of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 4?

The fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars is right around the corner, and fans of the franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement. Because of this, viewers have just one burning question: Which challengers will be fighting for the massive cash prize?
With the inaugural season of The Challenge: All Stars premiering April 1, 2021 — followed by two more seasons of the spin-off series, which premiered on November 11, 2021 and May 11, 2022, respectively — a fourth season was filmed in early 2023 in South Africa, and it will finally grace our television screens next month. According to Paramount Plus, season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers” who will “reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion.”
Who are these challengers exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 cast
The cast of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 is as follows:
Ace Amerson — 5 Challenges
Adam Larson — 3 Challenges, 1 win
Averey Tressler — 2 Challenges
Ayanna Mackins — 4 Challenges
Brad Fiorenza — 12 Challenges, 1 win
Brandon Nelson — 5 Challenges
Cara Maria Sorbello — 14 Challenges, 2 wins
Derek Chavez — 4 Challenges
Flora Alekseyeun — 1 Challenge
Janelle Casanave — 3 Challenges, 1 win
Jasmine Reynaud — 6 Challenges
Jay Mitchell — 1 Challenge
Kam Williams — 5 Challenges
Kefla Hare — 1 Challenge, 1 win
Laurel Stucky — 7 Challenges, 1 win
Leroy Garrett — 12 Challenges
Nicole Zanatta — 3 Challenges
Rachel Robinson — 7 Challenges, 2 wins
Ryan Kehoe — 6 Challenges
Steve Meinke — 2 Challenges
Syrus Yarbrough – 7 Challenges, 1 win
Tina Barta — 7 Challenges
Tony Raines — 6 Challenges
Tyrie Ballard-Brown — 6 Challenges
Veronica Portillo — 13 Challenges, 3 wins
To see these fan favorite challengers fight for a massive cash prize, The Challenge: All Stars season 4 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Paramount Plus on April 10, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. With the competition at an all-time high, this season is sure to be one for the books!