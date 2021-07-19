Who Is The Colossal Titan In Attack On Titan?

From the very first episode of Attack on Titan, we’re introduced to the Colossal Titan. This mammoth being is 60 meters high, much larger than most of the other titans in the series.

On top of its size, the Colossal Titan boasts unique abilities using the amount of heat and energy that is created when transforming. In some scenes we’ve seen the titan control this to create a large explosion, other times the heat expelled has been used to deter enemies from getting close.

As the series continues we learn more about the way that titans are created and just who is at the helm controlling them.

Throughout Attack on Titan there are multiple characters with the power of the Colossal Titan. In this article, we will be breaking down who they are and when they got their power. But be careful, as this information has some spoilers from the show and manga.

Bertoldt Hoover

When we’re introduced to Bertoldt Hoover, he’s a training corps graduate who has been living within the walls on Paradis Island, working towards his goal of joining the military police brigade. The quieter one between himself and his partner Reiner Braun, it isn’t until midway through season two that we are informed of his true identity as the Colossal Titan.

During season two, episode 6, Reiner reveals to Eren that he was the Armored Titan who burst through Wall Maria alongside Bertoldt’s Colossal Titan in the series debut.

As is explained in later seasons, both Bertoldt, Reiner and two other accomplices had been sent to Paradis Island from the mainland nation of Marley.

While their plan may have failed, the pair, as well as the Female Titan, Annie Leonhart, hid within society, sharing intel with those back on Marley.

Bertoldt remains the Colossal Titan throughout the events of the series until he is defeated in battle by Eren during the Return to Shiganshina arc in season three. At this point scout captain Levi is left with the titan injection and the choice to share it with either his commander Erwin Smith or Armin Arlert so that they can save their life by becoming a titan themselves, feasting on Bertoldt and absorbing his Colossal Titan power.

Armin Arlert

Ultimately it is Eren’s best friend and one of the focal characters of the series that gains the power of the Colossal Titan: Armin Arlert.

Although the decision is heavily contested by captain Levi, after some words from commander Erwin, he chooses to administer the titan injection to the burnt body of Armin who had been torched in the battle against Bertoldt’s Colossal Titan. After administering the injection Arwim becomes a titan and is directed to Bertold who he then devours absorbing his titan power.

From this point in the series onwards, Armin is the one in control of the Colossal Titan power, though its appearance and powers remain the same as they were when controlled by Bertoldt.

What about in the walls?

Those Attack on Titan fans who read the manga will know that there is more than one Colossal-sized Titan present in the series, in fact, there are a lot. At the conclusion of season one of Attack of Titan, we are shown a glimpse of a titan’s eye through a crack in the wall in the closing scene.

The show has mentioned titans inside the walls before, however, they have yet to showcase the full extent of what this means. In the final part of season four set to air in 2022, the Rumbling event will take place, awakening countless Colossal-sized Titans from within the walls.

Hundreds of years before the show picks up, King Karl Fritz used the Founding Titan’s power to create a legion of tens of millions of these titans to become the walls that protect the last Eldien territory on Paradis Island.

These Wall Titans may look similar in appearance to the Colossal Titan, but they do boast a different skillset with the ability to crystalize and harden like the Attack Titan instead of the energy-based offense we see from the Colossal Titan.

Without getting too heavily into spoilers, these titans aren’t controlled by individual people; instead, they’re controlled by King Fritz himself.