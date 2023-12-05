Who is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Ellen Goltzer’s celebrity crush?

If you watched The Golden Bachelor, you might remember 72-year-old Gerry Turner shattering the heart of 71-year-old Ellen Goltzer in what was arguably the most gut-wrenching goodbye of the inaugural season.

From going on a magical hot air balloon ride during their one-on-one date in episode 3 (as well as receiving a stunning Michael Costello dress, shoes, and earrings) to telling the Golden Bachelor that she was falling in love with him in episode 4, things seemed to be smooth sailing between Gerry and Ellen. Unfortunately, things took a turn when the former realized that his connections with some of the other women were much stronger than with the latter, ultimately sending her home in episode 5.

Given that the first ever season of The Golden Bachelor filmed back in August, Ellen has had quite a bit of time to heal from her heartbreak, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with dozens of questions…

Is Ellen single? Is Ellen back in the dating scene? If so, who is the next man on Ellen’s radar?

While he might not be the most attainable option, the Florida native revealed to Bachelor Nation who her ultimate celebrity crush is in a cheeky game of 20 questions — now that Ellen is in the limelight, she might just have a chance!

To find out who this mystery man is, just keep scrolling…

Photo via ABC

While she did not give an explanation as to why he is her celebrity crush, Ellen Goltzer deemed Kevin Costner — the critically-acclaimed actor from films and television shows like Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves, Hatfields & McCoys, and more — to be her dream man.

If Ellen does not become the lead of the first ever season of The Golden Bachelorette, perhaps she can shoot her shot with this hunk — we will just have to wait and see!

Nonetheless, while we anxiously await the moment that Ellen Goltzer and Kevin Costner finally meet one another, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch her journey on the beloved competition series from start to finish by streaming the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor via Hulu now.